Associated Press

North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn refiled candidacy papers on Monday and will now run for reelection in a district that largely follows the boundaries of the far-mountain district that the first-term Republican currently represents. Cawthorn, 26, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, voted against certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory and has voiced false claims of election fraud. In December, Cawthorn had filed to run for an open seat further east that had been created by the state legislature in November for the once-a-decade redistricting process. It was considered a more pro-GOP district than the district covering where he lives in Henderson County.