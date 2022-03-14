Eye Opener: Russia attacks Ukrainian military base close to NATO territory

The White House has a blunt warning for Russia after a Ukrainian military base close to NATO territory was attacked over the weekend. Also, Norah O’Donnell is in Warsaw, Poland, as millions flee the violence in Ukraine. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.

  • Russian missiles hit Ukrainian base near Polish border

    Russian missiles pounded a military base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that served as a crucial hub for cooperation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting its defense. (March 14)

  • Zelensky says 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed

  • Russian strike on base brings Ukraine war close to NATO's border

    LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -A barrage of Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near the border with NATO member Poland on Sunday, killing 35 people and wounding 134, a local official said, in an escalation of the war to the west of the country as fighting raged elsewhere. Russia's defence ministry said the air strike had destroyed a large amount of weapons supplied by foreign nations that were being stored at the sprawling training facility, and that it had killed "up to 180 foreign mercenaries". The attack on the Yavoriv International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security, a base just 15 miles (25 km) from the Polish border that has previously hosted NATO military instructors, brought the conflict to the doorstep of the Western defence alliance.

  • A SWIFT ban for Russia may sound important but there are many ways the country can get around it, according to experts

    According to Mitch Thomas, a SWIFT ban does have some utility but the initial thoughts of how deeply it was going to cut were "a little exaggerated."

  • Russia strikes military base near Polish border

    STORY: A Russian air strike hit a large military base in western Ukraine on Sunday (March 13), extending the conflict into new areas.At least 35 people died and more than 130 were wounded, according to regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy.He said Russian planes fired around 30 rockets at the facility, but some were intercepted. Reuters was unable to verify his statement.Britain said the incident at the extensive Yavoriv base, just 15 miles from the border with NATO-member Poland, marked a "significant escalation". It also heightens fears that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could spill over into neighboring NATO member states. U.S. President Joe Biden has previously said NATO would defend every inch of its territory if that happened.Intensive Russian attacks have been reported around the country.In Chernihiv, around 100 miles northeast of Kyiv, firefighters rescued residents from a burning building after heavy shelling, verified video from Ukraine's emergency service showed.Moscow denies targeting civilians.Ukraine also reported renewed air strikes on an airport in the west, and attacks on the southern town of Mykolayiv, where officials said nine people were killed.Ukraine's human rights monitor said Russia used phosphorous bombs in an overnight attack on the town of Popasna in the eastern Luhansk region, calling it a "war crime". Reuters has not verified those reports.In the southern port city of Kherson, more than 400 people were detained by Russia's National Guard as they protested against Russia's occupation of the area, according to Ukraine's military high command. Despite the violence, both Russia and Ukraine said they thought progress could be made at peace talks, 18 days after Moscow launched what it calls a special military operation. A Ukrainian delegate said Russia was beginning to, quote, "talk constructively," and results were possible in a matter of days. A Russian delegate also said they'd made significant progress.

  • Project aims to undo ‘degradation’ of Kentucky stream. Why it matters for habitat, state

    The project is a piece of a larger effort to deal with the effects of climate change.

  • Poland slams Russian attack near its border as 'highly provocative' and trying to threaten all of NATO

    On Sunday, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a Ukrainian military base located about 15 miles from Poland, a member of NATO.

  • Czech ministry to order launch of nuclear power plant tender -spokesman

    The Czech Industry Ministry will order next week the launch of a tender for a new unit at the Dukovany nuclear power plant, a spokesman for the ministry said on Sunday. The previous government last year sent security questionnaires to three potential bidders - Westinghouse of the United States, France's EDF and South Korea's KHNP - after candidates from China and Russia were excluded on security grounds. "Industry Minister Jozef Sikela will issue an order next week for the tender for a new unit at Dukovany nuclear power plant," spokesman Vojtech Srnka said.

  • How the invasion of Ukraine could impact the travel industry in Kansas City

  • Ethiopian forces burned Tigrayan man alive: rights body

    The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said on Sunday that government forces were responsible for burning a Tigrayan man to death, a barbaric act circulated in a widely-shared video that sparked outrage on social media.

  • China locks down tech hub Shenzhen, home to main Chinese maker of Apple's iphones

    Pandemic restrictions in two of China's largest cities, Shenzhen and Shanghai, imposed Sunday have forced Apple suppliers including Foxconn to suspend production, per Nikkei Asia.Why it matters: The seven-day lockdown of key port city and southern tech powerhouse Shenzhen and the partial lockdown of financial hub Shanghai and other Chinese cities in response to a COVID-19 spike will exacerbate supply chain and inflation issues, per Axios' Dan Primack.Get market news worthy of your time with Axio

  • Russia introduced a new mayor in a captured Ukrainian city after abducting its elected mayor

    The previous mayor of Melitopol was democratically elected by Ukrainians. An acting mayor was installed after the city came under Russian military control.

  • The IMF says a Russian debt default is no longer ‘improbable’ after banks freeze half of Moscow’s foreign reserves

    Russia says it will pay back its foreign debt in rubles, as sanctions mean the country can't access the funds it needs to avoid a default.

  • Sullivan confident military supplies are reaching Ukraine's front lines

    Moscow has warned Washington it would see the deliveries of Western weapons to Ukraine as targets.

  • Elderly Ukrainian couple confront Russian soldiers

    The clip was shared on social media by the US embassy in Kyiv