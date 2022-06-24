Eye Opener: Senate passes most significant legislation addressing guns in nearly 30 years

Reuters

Australia's sex discrimination commissioner has called for urgent changes in the country's mining industry after a state government report found that sexual harassment and assault were rife in the sector. The Western Australia parliamentary report on Thursday detailed what it said was horrifying behaviour against women in the mining industry, and recommended sweeping changes including setting up a register of sexual offenders. "It (the report) is comprehensive and confronting in highlighting both the unacceptable treatment of women and, even more shockingly, the fact that this treatment has until recent times been invisible to employers in the mining industry," Australia’s Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins told Reuters in a statement.