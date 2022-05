AccuWeather

AccuWeather forecasters say thunderstorms will continue to develop across parts of the central United States over the coming days, including the risk of damaging severe weather and flooding downpours. Severe weather has been a daily occurrence across the central U.S. since Saturday when winds gusted to 75 mph near Gillette, Wyoming, and Buffalo, South Dakota. The stormy weather made an appearance yet again Sunday evening and overnight, with storms rattling portions of the central and northern Pl