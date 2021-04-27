'Eye-popping numbers': Chicago sues Indiana gun store tied to 850 firearms recovered from crime scenes

Grace Hauck, USA TODAY
·4 min read

CHICAGO – The city of Chicago filed a lawsuit Monday against a northern Indiana gun store it claims is one of the main sources of illicit firearms for the city's criminal market.

Westforth Sports, Inc. in Gary, Indiana, has "engaged in a pattern of illegal sales that has resulted in the flow of hundreds, if not thousands, of illegal firearms into the City of Chicago," according to the lawsuit filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County.

The suit, filed with the litigation arm of Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund and the law firm Mayer Brown LLP, seeks "long overdue accountability" in the form of unspecified damages and an order requiring the store to cease practices contributing to gun trafficking.

"I've worked tirelessly to reduce violence to keep our streets safe," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement Monday. "Time and time again, however, it has become even more clear that holding accountable all those who contribute to gun violence here, regardless of where they are located, is key to our ability to create a safer Chicago."

Shootings rose nationwide last year amid the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout. In Chicago, Black and Latino neighborhoods bore the brunt of both epidemics. There were more than 3,200 shootings with more than 4,000 victims, according to Chicago police data.

While the city has previously reported more firearm-related homicides than any other U.S. city, Chicago consistently reports a lower gun homicide rate, per capita, than other cities like Detroit, New Orleans and St. Louis.

'They're not forgotten': America's other epidemic killed 41,000 people this year

Gun laws: Supreme Court takes case seeking to expand concealed-carry rights in public places

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over the Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021. Wednesday marked the first in-person council meeting since the start of the coronavirus pandemic more than a year ago.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over the Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021. Wednesday marked the first in-person council meeting since the start of the coronavirus pandemic more than a year ago.

The lawsuit alleges Westforth Sports "feeds the market for illegal firearms by knowingly selling its products to an ever-changing roster of gun traffickers and straw (sham) purchasers who transport Westforth’s guns from Indiana into Chicago, where they are resold to individuals who cannot legally possess firearms, including convicted felons and drug traffickers."

Westforth Sports did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the complaint, studies of firearms recovered by law enforcement between 2009 and 2016 "consistently rank Westforth as the highest out-of-state supplier of crime guns in the city, responsible for more than 850 recovered crime guns over this period."

The lawsuit alleges that a review of federal prosecutions from December 2014 to April 2021 for illegal gun purchases in the Northern District of Indiana revealed approximately 44% of the cases involved sales at Westforth Sports. The documents, according to the lawsuit, show Westforth Sports is known to have sold at least 180 guns to at least 40 people later charged with federal crimes in connection with the purchases.

One man, 24-year-old Darryl Ivery Jr., purchased 19 handguns from Westforth Sports over the course of seven months in 2020, according to the lawsuit. Ivery purchased ten guns in multiple sale transactions, and nine others at intervals designed to avoid federal reporting requirements. All but one was sold to buyers in Chicago, according to the lawsuit.

One gun sold to another buyer was recovered by Chicago police just a month after the purchase at Westforth, according to the lawsuit. In a separate incident, law enforcement recovered two guns just a day after Westforth sold them, according to the lawsuit. More than 40% of the Westforth crime guns recovered in Chicago between 2009 and 2016 had a time-to-crime of less than three years, according to the lawsuit.

"These eye-popping numbers are not the result of bad luck or coincidence or location," the complaint says. "They are the natural and predictable outcome of a business model that ignores the federal laws and regulations that are intended to keep the public safe."

Gun reform: Biden looks to stem 'ghost guns,' unveils other steps to curb gun violence 'epidemic'

Gun laws: Many states were already advancing new gun rules this year, even before recent mass shootings

The majority of illegally used or possessed firearms recovered in Chicago are traced back to states with less regulation over firearms, such as Indiana and Mississippi, according to a 2017 city report. Indiana is the primary source for approximately one out of every five crime guns, the report found.

Alla Lefkowitz, director of affirmative litigation for Everytown Law, said the lawsuit "should be a wake-up call" to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to "take long-overdue action against Westforth to protect the public."

"The ATF has cited Westforth over and over again for violating federal gun regulations, including for selling to straw purchasers. ATF inspectors twice recommended that Westforth’s gun dealer license be revoked," Lefkowitz said in a statement. "When this many crime guns are traced back to a single dealer, it raises serious questions about how that dealer does business, and in this case you don’t have to look far for the answer."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chicago sues gun store tied to 850 guns recovered from crime scenes

Recommended Stories

  • No plea deal for Tampa Super Bowl streaker, says Hillsborough judge

    TAMPA — A county judge rejected a proposed plea deal Tuesday for a pair of men accused of streaking onto the football field at Raymond James Stadium during the final quarter of Super Bowl LV. An attorney for Yuri Andrade and Douglas Schaffer said they had reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to misdemeanor trespassing charges for their Feb. 7 streaking stunt. In exchange, they ...

  • I-Team report cited in Chicago's lawsuit against Gary gun store

    The family-owned gun store is known to have sold at least 180 guns to at least 40 people who were later charged with federal crimes, court documents show.

  • FAA aims to fine disruptive air passengers up to $31,750

    The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that it is seeking fines of up to $31,750 for three more passengers who allegedly disrupted flights by disobeying or interfering with flight attendants. On a Jan. 4 JetBlue Airways flights from Haiti to Boston, a man drank alcohol that he had brought on board, then began yelling and grabbed the arms of two flight attendants. The crew moved nearby passengers to other seats and called police to meet the plane when it landed.

  • 3 Suspects Arrested in Death of 55-Year-Old Asian American Man

    All three suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of a Vietnamese American man, who was initially reported as missing over the weekend in Indiana. Shane Van Nguyen, 55, was found dead in a crashed car in the 1500 block of Forest Park Boulevard in Fort Wayne on Sunday, WANE reports. Nguyen was last seen alive as he was leaving the Allen County Memorial Coliseum after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot at around 3:00 p.m. on Friday, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

  • Three U.S. senators want driver monitoring systems mandated

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Three Democratic U.S. senators on Monday said they are introducing legislation that would require U.S. regulators to mandate installation of driver-monitoring systems to ensure motorists pay attention while using systems like Tesla's Autopilot. Senators Ed Markey, Richard Blumenthal and Amy Klobuchar introduced the measure on Monday, saying they hope to get it included as part of infrastructure reform legislation. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened 28 probes into Tesla crashes to date, with 24 pending, where Autopilot was suspected of being in use.

  • LeBron James won't sit with cop for a talk because it would 'destroy' the NBA star's narrative: Terrell

    Civil Rights Attorney Leo Terrell reacts to a cop who requested a meeting with LeBron James to talk about policing.

  • Driver with a suspended license accused of killing a Miami-Dade teen in a hit-and-run

    A Miramar man has been charged with slamming his Mercedes into bicycle rider Derek Betancourt, then leaving the teen for dead on a busy Northwest Miami-Dade street last year.

  • Biden will seek $80 billion for the IRS to claw back $780 billion in unpaid taxes from the rich, reports say

    The Biden administration is planning to dramatically increase taxes for rich people and corporations to fund his sweeping economic plans.

  • Sentencing set for juvenile lifer whose case set precedent

    A judge is set to decide the punishment for an Alabama man, sentenced to life in prison for a murder he committed at age 14, and whose case later led to a ban on mandatory life sentences for juveniles. The judge will decide Tuesday if Evan Miller should be given an opportunity at parole one day or if he should die in prison because of a crime he committed as a teenager. Miller was 14 in 2003 when he and another teen beat Cole Cannon with a baseball bat before setting fire to his trailer, a crime for which he was sentenced to a mandatory life sentence.

  • James Carville says Democrats 'don't have the votes' to be 'more liberal' than Joe Manchin

    Instead, Democrats should hammer the GOP about the Capitol riot. "They have to make the Republicans own that insurrection every day," he said.

  • 3-year-old shot and killed at his birthday party in Florida

    Police are offering a $15,000 reward for information on the shooter, who killed a toddler during his birthday party.

  • Supreme Court to take up right to carry gun for self-defense

    The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear an appeal to expand gun rights in the United States in a New York case over the right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense. The case marks the court’s first foray into gun rights since Justice Amy Coney Barrett came on board in October, making a 6-3 conservative majority. The justices said Monday that they will review a lower-court ruling that upheld New York’s restrictive gun permit law.

  • A beachgoer finds $1.5 million in cocaine along the shore. In South Florida, this is not odd

    A nostalgic memory for longtime South Florida beachgoers: the image of someone strolling the shoreline with a metal detector in hand, waving it along the sand. You seldom saw them find anything of value — maybe some coins, a beer can pop top or, if lucky, perhaps a ring — but it looked like a good exercise, anyway.

  • Fox News Lady Focuses on Bakari Sellers ‘Accent’ and Not the Police Killing He’s Talking About

    Fox News is the place where racism goes when it needs some alone time. Fox News is the grease on Matt Gaetz hair. It’s the oil sheen in Rand Paul’s white man jheri curl. It’s Republican OnlyFans.

  • Supreme Court to weigh concealed carry rights amid surge in gun violence, sales

    As the nation grapples with a surge in gun violence and record gun sales, the U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it would consider whether Americans have a fundamental right to carry a handgun outside the home for self-defense. The case is an appeal by the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association and two individual gun owners seeking to challenge state gun licensing rules that grant concealed carry permits only to those with "proper cause" to possess a firearm outside the home. Lower courts have split over whether that standard is constitutional under the Second Amendment.

  • Big 12 spring sees unexpected changes at Texas and Kansas

    When Texas finished with consecutive lopsided victories last December, it seemed that coach Tom Herman would be back for a fifth season despite again falling short of a Big 12 title. There was no reason to think Les Miles would be gone from Kansas, even after a winless second season. Four days after Texas won the Alamo Bowl, Herman was fired and replaced hours later by Steve Sarkisian, the offensive coordinator for national champion Alabama.

  • 'Loki' Was Just Kinda Spoiled By This Marvel Action Figure Leak

    You can pre-order this awesome Loki action figure right now. But, beware of spoilers on the box!

  • Why gun control efforts should go beyond mass shootings, advocates say

    A spate of mass shootings in recent months has once again trained the spotlight on how to prevent those tragedies, which garner national headlines and the attention of lawmakers and activists alike. Now, some are questioning whether gun control efforts are too focused on mass shootings rather than smaller-scale, but more prevalent, deaths and suicides by gun. Mass shootings like the 2012 Sandy Hook, which claimed 26 lives, the 2018 Parkland massacre and others scarred the nation and led to efforts to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and bump stocks, but have faced challenges in getting passed into law.

  • 10 Reasons Why Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ Was Shut Out at the Oscars

    The Netflix movie was in the running for Best Picture, yet came away with nothing. From release dates to diversity, here's why.

  • Kansas City NWSL Kicks Off Home Opener by Demanding Justice for Daunte Wright

    If you’re a sports organization, your home opener is kind of a big deal. Not only does it kick off your season, but it helps establish expectations for the year moving forward. It sets a tone for your entire franchise and is the culmination of grueling offseason preparation. So if you’re gonna make a statement, your season opener is your best opportunity to put both your fans and opponents on notice.