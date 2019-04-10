The Eye of Sauron? A Blurry Bagel? The Internet's Black Hole Memes Are Out of This World

The first picture of a black hole was released Wednesday, marking a giant feat for science — and, because this is the internet, paving the way for a slew of memes.

The photo — a blurry shot that shows a black hole at the center of the Messier 87 galaxy — quickly became meme fodder as people drew comparisons between the fiery orange circle and other famous round objects.

The Eye of Sauron, the flaming eye featured in The Lord of the Rings, immediately jumped to mind for many:

For some, the black hole picture served as a reminder to eat breakfast:

Bagels and a famed eye from The Lord of the Rings are logical comparisons to a fuzzy picture of a black hole. But things soon took a turn for the wild:

NSF: Amazing first photo of black hole! This changes everything!



Sauron: Mother? pic.twitter.com/4ML5ytcZuX



— Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) April 10, 2019

Oh look a photo of a black hole.....wait a damn minute....middle earth ?!?! #BlackHole pic.twitter.com/TOXZlPrxJc — Rick (@KickAssTakeNaps) April 10, 2019

The Eye of Sauron is apparently now hiding in the middle of space waiting patiently for his return. https://t.co/8AgLpWygPC — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 10, 2019

Adult Me: This further proves Einstein’s theory of gravity



13 yr old Me: [Speaking to Frodo in my Eye of Sauron voice] You cannot hide. I see you. There is no life in the void...only death. pic.twitter.com/3ShEO7pFw5



— Martin Horne (@Martinhorne) April 10, 2019

Are you serious



it’s the friggin eye of sauron https://t.co/xatM6BWXRp



— tea lizard (@nwquah) April 10, 2019

black hole pic legit made me crave a bagel, so thats where im headed — k austin collins (@melvillmatic) April 10, 2019

This photo of the black hole is awesome, but wait... Enhance! Hmm, enhance! One more time, enhance! Whoa. The biggest Cinnamon Raisin Bagel in the world, and it's still hot! #EHT #EventHorizonTelescope pic.twitter.com/aPDVtLHF2u — Gabor Heja (@gheja_) April 10, 2019

the black hole looks like a blurry bagel — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) April 10, 2019

So a black hole is just a neon bagel? pic.twitter.com/LDOe1Lv3dX — Carrie Rickey (@CarrieRickey) April 10, 2019

I am sure the spatial resolution of the #blackhole images will get better in future. pic.twitter.com/uN9lmN9fGe — Fakhar Khalid (@FakharKhalid) April 10, 2019