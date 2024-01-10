‘It’s an eye sore;’ Trash piled up more than 5 feet high at local apartment complex

People living at a local apartment complex are disgusted with all the piled-up trash.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spoke with people living at Whitney Young Estates at the 4400 block of Germantown Pike in Dayton on Tuesday.

They told her the trash pile continues to get taller and taller.

“I’m 5′1, it’s about as high as I am. Tall,” said Norma Lartigue.

She has lived at the apartment complex for 26 yards and told Robertson that she noticed the trash piling up right before Christmas.

“You can’t even see the trash can,” said Lartigue. “One time, a rat almost came in the door. I had to close it.”

That was her daughter’s final straw.

“My mom has to look out the window and see trash piled up that’s higher than her,” said Daria Dillard Stone.

She told Robertson on Tuesday that she has been trying to get in contact with someone at the leasing office for weeks now.

“I’ve been calling them every day, the phones have been busy 24/7,” said Dillard Stone.

When Robertson called the leasing office Tuesday, she got a busy signal.

Dillard Stone also continued reaching out to other people on Tuesday.

“(Tuesday), I reached out to LRJ management who was supposed to be managing Whitney Young Estate,” she said.

They told her because of the holidays, their director had been out of town.

“But you know, what all those are, excuses,” said Dillard Stone. “The trash still needs to be picked up.”

Robertson spoke with another neighbor, Kyree Preston, who said he thinks the complex needs more trash cans.

“I mean it gets messy,” he said. “I think it gets that way because there are so many humans to have one trash can. It’s an eye sore, you know.”

Robertson tried all day Tuesday but could not get a hold of the leasing office or the management company.

She even tried going to the leasing office, but the door was locked. They even had a sign that said they do not take walk-ins.

Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff