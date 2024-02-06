An eye toward summer: Crawford County looks at road, waterline, building projects

Road work, waterline extensions and a new building are among the top projects the Crawford County commissioners have on their to-do list for 2024.

Nearly 25 miles of roadway may be resurfaced with hot asphalt this year −five miles of Nevada Wynford (County Road 18); 4.5 miles of Chatfield Center (County Road 25); four miles of Lemert (County Road 29); and four miles of Scott (County Road 50), according to Commissioner Tim Ley.

In addition, about 10 miles of roads will be resurfaced − Krichbaum (County Road 76); Crestline (County Road 35), Bethel (County Road 22), Wicham (County Road 105) and Tiffin (County Road 16).

Tim Ley, Crawford County commissioner

Waterline expansion

Waterline expansion is planned for Sulfur Springs, Oceola, Leesville and Stetzer Road, along with extensive repairs to Galion’s water plant.

“All paid out of the $8 million in federal ARPA funds,” Commissioner Larry Schmidt said.

Lay said the waterline project in Sulphur Springs has been awarded to a contractor and work will start soon. He said waterlines are needed for because many people in that area are "currently living on poor well systems or no well at all, using a cistern, which has to be filled monthly by a water hauling truck.”

He said the residents had been asking the commissioners for many year for waterlines to be installed.

The Village of Oceola is in the same situation. The bid for Oceola water project is set to go out this summer, and the waterline extension work should begin in the fall.

New building for solid waste district and clerk of courts

A new office building to house the Solid Waste District and recycling along with the Clerk of Courts Title Department will be built on County Road 330 south of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, and will be paid for with funds from the Solid Waste District, Schmidt said.

The Clerk of Courts Title Department building has issues. The new building will have a driveway and parking area, making it easier for the public to access.

The recycling containers will be moved to the new facility from the county fairgrounds. The new area will allow for containers for all recycled items.

Ley said the commissioners are hopeful the building bid will go out early summer with construction starting in summer or early fall.

Solar energy projects and others

One other project slated to begin is the alternative energy solar field being developed in the New Washington area, Ley said, noting it has nothing to do with commissioners except for added tax revenue for the county, townships and library.

“We have several other projects in various stages, which include replacement of the courthouse roof and replacement of the HVAC systems at the jail,” Schmidt said.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Road, waterline, building projects coming to Crawford in 2024