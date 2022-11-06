Eye on the Tropics: Invest 98-L could become tropical system today, Florida could feel the impact

Invest 98-L IS developing in the Southwest Atlantic on Sunday morning.

We are seeing increasing concerns with an area of disorganized showers and storms that will move into the Southwest Atlantic later today.

We are likely to see a tropical or subtropical system develop in the Southwest Atlantic over the next few days.

8am EST Sunday Nov 6 -- Key Messages for the disturbance over the SW Atlantic, which now has a high chance of formation early this week. Interests along the SE US coast, E Florida, and Bahamas should closely monitor the progress of this system.



This will bring dangerous conditions to the Florida coastline and seas.

Many models forecast the development of a tropical system that will reach Florida’s east coast by the middle of next week.

If this happens, more of Florida and Central Florida will feel tropical impacts.

