Cluster of thunderstorms could develop in southern Gulf

A cluster of thunderstorms over the Yucatan Peninsula adjacent to Tropical Depression Julia will move over the Bay of Campeche later this week.

Once that happens, there is some chance for development over the waters of the southern Gulf.

Either way, heavy rains will be a threat for parts of Mexico, Belize, and Guatemala, but the system isn’t a threat for Florida.

Julia made landfall early Sunday morning along the coast of Nicaragua near Pearl Lagoon.

Life-threatening flash floods and mudslides are possible from heavy rains related to the system over Central America and Southern Mexico through Tuesday.

