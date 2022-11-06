"Your Eye Were Piercing through My Body" Says Vishal of Fiancée Richa
Vishal Parvani describes Richa Sadana's reaction to his performance at their wedding celebration: "I'm going to rip those clothes off."
Vishal Parvani describes Richa Sadana's reaction to his performance at their wedding celebration: "I'm going to rip those clothes off."
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and former President Trump and are set to hold dueling rallies in the sunshine state on Sunday as the two prominent Florida figures play tug-of-war for support from the GOP ahead of Tuesday’s election. The two political rivals are rumored presidential contenders for a 2024, with DeSantis seen as Trump’s biggest…
After a French magazine published Kate Middleton's topless sunbathing photos, Donald Trump tweeted that she only had "herself to blame."
We've officially reached an all-time new low — sartorially speaking.
The Mahomes family announced in June that they’re expecting a boy
The nickname was not entirely original.
A big win by LSU pushed the Tigers into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll that saw Alabama, Clemson tumbled after road losses.
"He was definitely proud that he graduated Ivy and thought he was very special," Gates Minis, a 2003 Yale graduate, told the Times.
Sportsbooks were paying out some huge wins after the World Series.
Doug Mills/The New York TimesFormer President Donald Trump mocked Ron DeSantis at his Saturday night rally—calling the Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious.”And hours later, Trump found himself in hot water with fellow conservatives who weren’t pleased that he’d taken aim at the increasingly popular DeSantis.During his rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, while touting his poll numbers (from a month ago), Trump found an opening to take a swing at DeSantis, who’s quickly turned into an unofficial 202
GettyIt only took a few hours after Russia’s Vladimir Putin hailed his mobilization as a sparkling success Friday for a torrent of humiliating reports to emerge that suggest the war effort has been more successful in turning the country against him than defeating mythical Nazis in Ukraine.The most staggering contradiction to the Russian president’s boastful claims came perhaps in Kazan, where dozens of drafted troops were captured on video late Friday berating military leadership outside a colle
Rumeysa Gelgi, 25, who is seven feet tall, flew from Istanbul in Turkey to San Francisco after seats were removed to make a stretcher.
How do you rank them after a wild weekend?
MSNBC has cut ties with weekend host Tiffany Cross, one day after she called Florida the “d*** of the country,” according to reports.
“Political violence is increasing, and it’s becoming inherently more dangerous to speak the truth,” former host Tiffany Cross said in a statement.
Powerball jackpot has reached a record jackpot at $1.6 billion. Check your numbers for Nov. 5, 2022.
Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's disappointing loss to LSU.
Following Eddie Cibrian's "traumatic" accident, LeAnn Rimes shared the first video of her husband on Instagram since being admitted to the hospital.
Right now, once plastic hits a landfill it could take hundreds of years to break down.
Melanie Martin, who shares son Prince with Aaron Carter, said she's still in the process of accepting the musician death.
Mike Pompeo tweeted support for Ron DeSantis the same night former President Donald Trump called the Florida governor "Ron DeSanctimonious" at a rally in Pennsylvania.