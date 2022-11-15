Eye witness testifies at Lewiston man's murder trial

Christopher Williams, Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine
·5 min read

Nov. 15—AUBURN — The mother of a Lewiston woman who was fatally shot in 2020 testified Monday she saw Jaquille J. Coleman pointing a gun out of the window of his car in the direction of her daughter as he fired it.

Liza Morgan said under oath in an Androscoggin County Superior Court room that she and her daughter, 19-year-old Natasha Morgan, had returned to the mother's Scribner Boulevard home in Lewiston after work on Aug. 21, 2020, to pick up 1-year-old Valentina, the daughter of Coleman and the younger Morgan.

Liza Morgan said she had been waiting in her car for more than a half-hour with Valentina while Coleman and her daughter stood nearby in the driveway engaged in conversation.

The couple had become estranged and Coleman was eager to reconcile.

Liza Morgan said she heard a pop and turned in the direction of the sound.

She saw Coleman in the driver's seat of the car that was parked next to hers.

His arm was extended out of the window in the direction of the rear of the cars and he was firing a gun towards where Natasha Morgan had been standing during their conversation, her mother said.

Liza Morgan said heard three more pops from his gun, then bolted from the driver's seat of her car to where her daughter was lying on the driveway on her side, she said.

"I was in shock," she said.

"I started to charge him. By the time I got to the back (driver's) side window of the car, he had pulled the gun on me." she said.

"I ducked and turned," she said.

Coleman fled in the car Liza Morgan had earlier purchased for her daughter and Coleman when they had been together.

Liza Morgan said she screamed.

"I didn't know what to do," she said.

She rolled her daughter over in an effort to see where she was shot and saw four bullet wounds.

Morgan called 911 but, still in shock, was unable to speak.

The baby, who was still in the front passenger seat, was screaming, Liza Morgan said.

She reached for her daughter hoping to feel a pulse.

"Is the man you know as Chino, who shot Natasha, here in the courtroom?" Assistant Attorney General Megan Elam asked.

"He is," Liza Morgan said, and pointed to Coleman, who was seated at the defense table, dressed in a blue suit.

Defense attorney Verne Paradie cross-examined Morgan, asking her whether Coleman and her daughter had raised their voices during their conversation in the driveway.

"No," Morgan said.

Paradie asked whether Morgan saw Coleman pull the gun to shoot her daughter.

She said she hadn't.

Paradie showed Morgan a Facebook message where she had said Coleman had run away with his "side bitch."

Morgan said she hadn't remembered making that comment.

She said Coleman had been in a relationship with two women, including her daughter.

When Coleman was apprehended five days later in Mississippi, he was found with his girlfriend, Emily Staples.

Coleman is charged with intentional or knowing murder of Morgan, a crime punishable by 25 years to life in prison.

Monday was the first day of his trial, which is expected to last a week.

Elam told Justice Thomas McKeon before the jury was seated that she had offered Coleman a maximum sentence of 55 years in prison if he were to plead guilty to the charge. He would be allowed to argue for a shorter sentence.

She said she believed the crime was punishable under Maine law by a life sentence because she concluded the elements required to impose such a sentence were present in the case.

Paradie said his client had declined the offer.

After Valentina was born, Natasha Morgan had earned her GED then received her certification as a certified nursing assistant, a stepping stone to becoming a nurse midwife, her mother said.

She and her mother, who is a CNA med tech, worked at an Auburn nursing home and had been returning from work when Natasha Morgan was fatally shot.

Coleman had picked up Valentina from daycare that day and had brought her to Scribner Boulevard to hand off to Natasha.

During opening statements, Elam told the jury that by August of 2020, Natasha Morgan had become afraid of Coleman.

Because of that fear, a friend of hers had arranged a way that Morgan could signal to her friend that she needed help.

"In the last few days of her life, she told the defendant that she was leaving him," Elam said.

"But Coleman did not want to let her go," Elam said. "He begged her not to leave him. He promised to change."

The night before she was killed, Coleman had visited Liza Morgan's home twice, asking for Natasha Morgan. He went to her grandmother's home, where she was staying, but she told her grandmother not to let Coleman into the house.

She agreed the next day to let Coleman pick up their baby from daycare and meet in person at Scribner Boulevard where Morgan would take custody of their daughter.

Two of the bullet casings were found in the driveway and two were found in or on the car Coleman was driving.

Liza Morgan's car had two bullet holes in it.

No gun was recovered, Elam said.

In his opening remarks, Paradie told the jury that Coleman had no motive to harm Natasha Morgan.

Coleman hadn't made any threats. He hadn't indicated he was jealous, Paradie said.

He urged the jurors to focus on the facts, evidence presented during the trial, and not the theory of the case offered by Elam or himself.

Paradie asked the 11 men and four women on the jury to set aside their sympathy for the victim and her family over the "tragic event," so as not to skew their objectivity.

Elam told the jury that, under Maine law, neither motive nor premeditation needs to be proven to convict someone of murder.

Recommended Stories

  • Humanity hits the eight billion mark

    A baby born somewhere on Tuesday will be the world's eight billionth person, according to a projection by the United Nations.

  • FTX bankruptcy filings in, French central bank wants quick regulation

    Collapsed crypto exchange FTX outlined a "severe liquidity crisis" in official bankruptcy filings released on Tuesday, as regulators opened probes and called for the faster implementation of rules for the hamstrung industry. FTX's filing to a U.S. bankruptcy court said it was in contact with financial regulators and had appointed five new independent directors at each of its main companies, including Alameda research. FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried said he expanded his business too fast and failed to notice signs of trouble at the exchange, whose downfall sent shock waves through the crypto industry, the New York Times reported late on Monday.

  • YouTube expands shopping features following digital ad slowdown - FT

    Ad sales on Alphabet-owned YouTube slipped to $7.07 billion in the third quarter from $7.2 billion a year earlier, as some advertisers pulled back on their ad spending in the face of an economic slowdown. YouTube did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. The report comes months after YouTube unveiled a new way for creators to make money on short-form videos, introducing advertising on its video feature Shorts and giving video creators 45% of the revenue.

  • Margot Robbie speaks out about ‘crying’ photo after Cara Delevingne speculation

    Fans were concerned for the model’s wellbeing

  • Aaron Carter recalls bedroom incident with Michael Jackson in posthumous memoir

    Carter’s representatives have criticised the new book as ‘[a] heartless money grab and attention seeking’

  • Buffett Takes $5 Billion Stake in TSMC, Sparking Surge in Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake of about $5 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a sign the legendary investor thinks the world’s leading chipmaker has bottomed out after a selloff of more than $250 billion. Shares surged.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken Chin

  • UVA shooting suspect in custody; all 3 victims were football players

    The University of Virginia’s police chief announced on Monday that the suspect in a shooting that killed three members of the school’s football team is in custody, ending an hours-long manhunt that triggered a campus-wide lockdown.

  • Trump Firm’s Fraud Trial Sees Drama as Witness Declared Hostile

    (Bloomberg) -- The criminal tax fraud trial of two Trump Organization companies saw some drama -- and a win for the prosecution -- as the firm’s controller was declared a hostile witness after being evasive on the stand.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further H

  • ‘Crime Of Passion:’ Cops Identify Four University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Home

    Instagram/The Daily BeastThe four University of Idaho students allegedly slain in a home just off campus on Sunday were identified Monday as detectives continue to search for their killer. Police identified the victims are Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21. Cops have remained tight-lipped about what happened Sunday afternoon, declining to say how the four students were killed or what potential motive their killer may have had. Art Bettge, the mayor

  • California man attacks Thai restaurant owner's nephew after being denied free food

    A customer was captured on surveillance footage physically attacking the nephew of a Thai restaurant owner in Berkeley, California, after he was reportedly denied free food. The nephew was allegedly attacked after he tried speaking with the customer to see what the problem was, according to ABC7. In the now-viral video, the customer can be seen near the bottom of the screen kicking and flipping the nephew over a table before he kicks him in the stomach when he falls to the ground.

  • University of Virginia alleged shooter Christopher Darnell Jones faced hazing probe as football player

    Ex-UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., accused of killing three teammates and injuring two others in an on-campus shooting in Charlottesville, faced a prior hazing probe.

  • DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid 'unwinnable war'

    José Irizarry accepts that he’s known as the most corrupt agent in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history, admitting he “became another man” in conspiring with Colombian cartels to build a lavish lifestyle of expensive sportscars, Tiffany jewels and paramours around the world. The way Irizarry tells it, dozens of other federal agents, prosecutors, informants and in some cases cartel smugglers themselves were all in on the three-continent joyride known as “Team America” that chose cities for money laundering pick-ups mostly for party purposes or to coincide with Real Madrid soccer or Rafael Nadal tennis matches. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” the 48-year-old Irizarry told the AP in a series of interviews before beginning a 12-year federal prison sentence.

  • Suspected Texas home invader impersonating cop inadvertently shoots accomplice, meets own death: Authorities

    A suspected home intruder impersonating police in Texas inadvertently shot his accomplice, according to authorities, and was then fatally shot by homeowner's son.

  • Chicago biker gang violence reportedly escalating after years of relative peace: 'A lot of bad blood'

    Rival biker gangs in Chicago have reportedly been faced escalating violence as the Mongol National Motorcycle Club moves in on territory reportedly claimed by the Outlaws.

  • What we know about the 4 deaths at the University of Idaho as police investigate

    Here are the details that have been released.

  • Man involved in multiple physical altercations with passengers on Los Angeles Metro Rail

    A man was filmed being physically beaten by three other men on the Los Angeles Metro Blue Line in an incident that occurred over multiple stops on Nov. 1. In a video uploaded to Instagram by @peopleofmetrola, an Asian man dressed in a light green shirt and armed with what appears to be a taser can be seen repeatedly being punched in the head by a man in a black shirt.

  • Red Bank Regional teacher accused of having four-year sexual relationship with student

    Michael F. Canning, and English teacher at Red Bank Regional High School is accused of having a four-year sexual relationship with a student.

  • Gavin Newsom’s Wife Bursts Into Tears at Weinstein’s Rape Trial

    GettySpeaking quickly and frequently through tears, almost shouting at points, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife took the stand in Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles rape trial on Monday afternoon to describe how the disgraced mogul had allegedly assaulted her in a hotel room.Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a 48-year-old former documentary filmmaker and actress, testified that she thought she had been invited to Weinstein’s suite at the Peninsula Hotel in 2005 under the impression that they were going to

  • Jacksonville man found guilty of murdering police officer’s daughter in 2018

    Eric Lamar Jackson Jr., the suspect in the 2018 murder of Nekecheana Phillips, the daughter of a Jacksonville Sheriff’s office has been found guilty Friday.

  • Girlfriend opposes burn treatment for Troy man charged with killing her mother in fire

    “I am in huge danger if they release him. He is going to come and kill me and my kids,” she said.