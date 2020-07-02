EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EYPT) Profit Outlook

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EYPT): EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. With the latest financial year loss of -US$56.8m and a trailing-twelve month of -US$50.7m, the US$90m market-cap alleviates its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on EYPT’s investors mind, I’ve decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, I will touch on the expectations for EYPT’s growth and when analysts expect the company to become profitable.

View our latest analysis for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EYPT is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 Pharmaceuticals analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$8.8m in 2023. Therefore, EYPT is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, I calculated the rate at which EYPT must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 68% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGM:EYPT Past and Future Earnings July 2nd 2020 More

I’m not going to go through company-specific developments for EYPT given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that typically a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before I wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. EYPT currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in EYPT’s case, it has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on EYPT, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at EYPT’s company page on Simply Wall St. I’ve also compiled a list of pertinent aspects you should further examine:

Historical Track Record: What has EYPT's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.