EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had US$39.7m of debt, up from US$36.2m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$171.2m in cash, leading to a US$131.5m net cash position.

A Look At EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$33.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$48.7m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$171.2m in cash and US$22.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$111.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Succinctly put, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of US$41m, which is a gain of 5.9%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is EyePoint Pharmaceuticals?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$64m and booked a US$77m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$131.5m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

