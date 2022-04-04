Is EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's Debt?

As you can see below, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had US$36.6m of debt, at December 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$211.6m in cash, so it actually has US$175.0m net cash.

How Healthy Is EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$23.7m due within a year, and liabilities of US$55.3m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$211.6m and US$18.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$150.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' balance sheet is almost as strong as Fort Knox. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet means the company is able to handle some adversity. Simply put, the fact that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 7.3%, to US$37m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is EyePoint Pharmaceuticals?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And we do note that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$50m of cash and made a loss of US$58m. Given it only has net cash of US$175.0m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

