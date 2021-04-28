All Eyes on Apple Stock Ahead of Earnings; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

Benzinga

It seems like a lot of people and companies are trying to brand themselves as “futurists” these days, but which ones really are poised to march fiercely into the great unknown? Just as importantly; what are the organizations that have the potential to be undervalued or still have room for explosive growth, and could provide a significant and accessible opportunity for investors without exposure to a large degree of undue risk? A Possible Sweet Spot In The Market The Nasdaq Stock Exchange is probably one of the best places to hunt for clues to the future, and few organizations know the future better than those in the Nasdaq-100. When a company makes it to the top 100 within the Nasdaq Composite, it’s a really big deal. These are the companies that are generally considered to be the top leaders of innovation and progress in the world, but what if there was a way to invest in these game-changing organizations before they got to where they are now? Say hello to the QQQN VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF, a composite ETF of the Nasdaq Q-50 Index, the next generation of innovators. Where the Nasdaq-100 represents the largest 100 securities by market cap, the QQQN (NASDAQ: QQQN) tracks the next 50 securities by market cap, those companies that are not yet in the 100, but are poised to take those slots away from the incumbents and build the future. These companies present an interesting investment opportunity, to be able to get in on the next big thing before the headlines praise the latest member of the Nasdaq-100. Riding The Next Wave Since 2007, 110 companies that were in the Nasdaq Q-50 have moved up into the Nasdaq-100, on average gaining 76.2% in the year prior, and another 18.3% in the year after their graduation, as of December 31, 20201. The QQQN may help investors catch these key innovators early in their cycle of market potential and value. With highly innovative, forward-thinking companies like Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and others present, QQQN may be a solid option for investors interested in stancing themselves for a bullish technology outlook at the cutting-edge of the future, especially for those of us who don’t have a Delorean and a Flux Capacitor lying around. 1/ Source: Nasdaq as of 12/31/2020; Individual stock performance was not considered when choosing the companies highlighted. Nothing in this statement should be construed as a recommendation of individual holdings or market sectors, but as an illustration of broader themes. In the case of the 12-month statistics, names added in 2020 were excluded from averages and medians. Click here to learn more. Carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus containing this and other important information, visit www.vcm.com/prospectus. Read it carefully before investing. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in small- and mid-cap companies and narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. International investing may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuations in currency values, differences in generally accepted accounting principles, or economic or political instability. Technology companies are often subject to severe competition and product obsolescence. The Fund has the same risks as the underlying securities traded on the exchange throughout the day. Redemptions are limited, and commissions are often charged on each trade. ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. The Fund is not actively managed and may be affected by a general decline in market segments related to the Index. The Fund invests in securities included in, or representative of securities included in, the Index, regardless of their investment merits. The performance of the Fund may diverge from that of the Index. The Nasdaq Q-50 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index designed to track the performance of companies that are next-eligible for inclusion into the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Index is comprised of 50 securities and reflects companies across major industry groups, except financial companies. Nothing in this illustration should be construed as a recommendation of individual holdings or market sectors, but as an illustration of broader themes. VictoryShares ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Victory Capital Management Inc. is the adviser to the VictoryShares ETFs. Victory Capital is not affiliated with Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Top 10 Holdings as of 3/31/2021 Ticker Weight Roku, Inc. Class A ROKU 3.49% CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A CRWD 3.38% Fortinet, Inc. FTNT 2.96% Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ODFL 2.77% Trade Desk, Inc. Class A TTD 2.73% Zebra Technologies Corporation Class A ZBRA 2.55% ViacomCBS Inc. Class B VIAC 2.52% Etsy, Inc. ETSY 2.50% Garmin Ltd. GRMN 2.49% Liberty Broadband Corp. Class C LBRDK 2.46% Holdings are as of the date noted and subject to change without notice. 