Eyes on Eastern Europe amid threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Concerns are growing about possible civilian casualties and a refugee crisis if Russia invades Ukraine. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts are underway, as Germany's chancellor meets with President Joe Biden and France's president talks with Vladimir Putin. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab gives more insights on the developing situation from Kyiv.