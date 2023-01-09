All eyes on Georgia after grand jury wraps work on Donald Trump investigation

Yes, a Justice Department special counsel and many others are investigating Donald Trump, but maybe Americans should keep their eyes peeled on Georgia, where things are happening.

A Georgia grand jury finished its investigation into whether the former president or his allies illegally interfered in the 2020 election in the Peach State, a judge said in a Monday court filing. That all but assures the first decisions on whether Trump will face criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s victory will be made in Georgia, reports USA TODAY Justice Department correspondent Kevin Johnson.

Who makes the call whether to charge Trump or not?: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the Atlanta-area prosecutor who took the role just days after Trump called Georgia’s top election official and asked him to find enough votes to push the election his way, an event that sparked the investigation.

What’s next?: The judge in the case set a Jan. 24 hearing to determine whether the grand jury report will be made public.

What is being investigated?: The probe focuses on Trump and his aides’ efforts to upend the election in Georgia, part of a broader attempt to take the election that includes fake electors from key states Biden won. The grand jury examined a range of possible offenses, including election fraud, false statements, conspiracy, oath of office violations, racketeering and election-related violence.

🍑 Charging decisions on Trump now loom large in Georgia after the grand jury's completion of its work. Read more about it here.

Biden in Mexico: For the first time since taking office, President Joe Biden visited the U.S. border, facing pleas for help in El Paso where migrants are sleeping on the streets. Now in Mexico, all eyes are on Biden as record numbers of migrants crossing the southern border and fentanyl overdoses claiming American lives take center stage.

McCarthy's next battle: GOP leader Kevin McCarthy became House speaker after a bruising four-day battle last week. His next challenge? Getting the rest of the GOP behind the deal he made with hard-liners for their votes.

Rules package vote: Congress returns to another primetime showdown Monday night – this time over the rules package that governs how the House does its business.

Echoes of Jan. 6 in Brazil: In a scene reminiscent of the violent Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, in the U.S., supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed their Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace Sunday in the capital city of Brasilia.

⚖️ Opening remarks are set to begin this week in the Proud Boys seditious conspiracy trial. Here's everything you need to know about the right-wing extremist group and its ties to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack as the high-profile trial gets underway.

