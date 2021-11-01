All eyes on governor's races in New Jersey and Virginia ahead of Election Day

Two of the most closely watched races on Election Day are gubernatorial contests in New Jersey and Virginia. CBS News political contributor Joel Payne, a Democratic strategist, and Matt Gorman, a Republican strategist and vice president of Targeted Victory, joined "CBSN AM" to discuss.

  • Virginia governor's race could show the way for Republican congressional campaigns

    Republican Glenn Youngkin is within striking distance of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in a Virginia governor's election that will test a strategy of trying to woo suburban moderates without alienating the hard-liners who backed Donald Trump. If the former private equity executive wins on Tuesday, his approach of rallying parents angry about the way schools have handled COVID-19 and racism in the classroom may serve as a model for Republicans around the country looking to unseat Democrats in next year's congressional elections. The party that wins in 2022 will control the U.S. Congress for the last two years of President Joe Biden's term.

  • New Jersey and Virginia prepare for tight gubernatorial races

    Tuesday's elections for governor in New Jersey and Virginia being closely watched as a litmus test for next year's midterm elections. Elise Preston spoke with CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster and Virginia Public Radio reporter Michael Pope about the elections in both states as the candidates finish their final push.

  • GOP looks for upset in New Jersey governor's race as Democrats hope to buck history

    The Garden State has been reliably blue in presidential and U.S. Senate elections, but an incumbent Democrat hasn't been reelected since 1977.

