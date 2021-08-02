All eyes are on Ohio special election following loss by Trump-backed candidate in Texas

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As soon as it became clear last week that a Texas congressional candidate backed by Donald Trump would be defeated in a special election, the former president's allies quickly shifted their attention to Ohio to ward off another embarrassing loss.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Things in Politics: How DeSantis could miss out on 2024

    And Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts more "pain and suffering" ahead.

  • Senators say infrastructure bill to pass this week

    Senators were back on Capitol Hill on Sunday as a bipartisan group of lawmakers put the finishing touches on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which key Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said was likely to pass before the end of the week.MANCHIN: "It’s 99.9% finished. They're drafting it. The text will be done. Hopefully we'll introduce it today. We'll vote on it tonight. We'll start an amendment process on Monday. If not, we want to be done by Thursday. We want to move on. Okay?"The massive infrastructure package is one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities and would be the largest investment in U.S. roads, bridges, ports, and transit in decades. It includes $550 billion in new spending on top of $450 billion in previously approved funds and would provide money to replace lead water pipes and build a network of electric vehicle charging stations. Senator Jon Tester, a key Democratic negotiator on the legislation, told reporters that one potential holdup is a provision over wages. Democrats want to include a decades-old law that would require contractors to pay prevailing wages - typically higher levels set by unions - on projects funded by the legislation.Senator Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, said on Sunday that she believes at least 10 Republicans will support the measure, enabling it to clear a 60-vote procedural hurdle.But the bill would still need to get through the House of Representatives, where some Democratic progressives have suggested the $1 trillion package is inadequate, and the Senate could impose changes that potentially complicate its chances of becoming law.

  • Tik-Tok Star Anthony Barajas Dies At 19, Succumbs To Injuries From Fatal Theater Shooting; Second Victim Identified – Update

    UPDATED, July 31, 1:18 p.m.: Authorities have confirmed that Tik-Tok star Anthony Barajas has died due to injuries after being shot in a theater in Corona, California. The influencer passed Saturday morning after he had been on life support since being shot by Anthony Jimenez on Monday. Barajas was 19. His death comes a three […]

  • Manchin, Collins say infrastructure bill has enough GOP support to pass Senate

    Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) said they believe that the massive infrastructure bill has enough support to pass in the Senate, with Manchin saying the chamber should "finish up" by Thursday.Why it matters: A bipartisan group of senators, including Manchin and Collins, have been negotiating the deal for months and are cutting it close to their self-imposed deadline for passing the measure before August recess. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • Oklahoma Sooners’ Safety Pat Fields named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list

    Oklahoma Sooners Safety Pat Fields named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list.

  • At fundraiser, McCarthy says it will 'be hard not to hit' Pelosi with gavel if he becomes speaker

    At fundraiser, McCarthy says it will 'be hard not to hit' Pelosi with gavel if he becomes speaker

  • SolarWinds: Top US prosecutors hit by suspected Russian hack

    It is feared hackers may have accessed sensitive legal files during last year's SolarWinds breach.

  • Supporters cheer temporary reprieve of Ecuadorian immigrant

    Supporters of Nelson Pinos, an Ecuadorian immigrant who first sought sanctuary from a federal deportation order in a New Haven church in 2017, are celebrating his temporary reprieve. The father of three, who has lived in the U.S. for 29 years, learned this week that immigration authorities have granted him a one-year stay and supporters said Saturday he has left the church for now. At the celebration Saturday, supporters of Pinos, 47, vowed to make sure he gets to remain here permanently, noting the fight for his freedom and the freedom of other immigrants without legal status is far from over.

  • Here’s the trick to buying a new house while selling the old one

    It's hard enough buying a house these days, and if you sell your house before buying, you might end up with nowhere to go.

  • Evacuations lifted as progress made against fires in US West

    Firefighters in Oregon reported good progress in the battle against the nation's largest wildfire, while authorities canceled evacuation orders near a major blaze in Northern California and another on Hawaii's Big Island. The blaze has scorched over 646 square miles (1,673 square kilometers) since being sparked by lightning July 6 in the Fremont-Winema National Forest. California's Dixie Fire covered nearly 388 square miles (1,005 square kilometers) in mountains where 42 homes and other buildings have been destroyed.

  • The Chinese internet is canceling Kris Wu after his #MeToo arrest

    The quick removal of Wu's online presence, meanwhile, shows that companies are increasingly wary of being on the wrong side of public opinion.

  • Trump tries to defend ‘just say the election was corrupt’ demand

    Ex-president claims he was not trying to subvert democracyTrump restates election lie that fraud to blame for Biden winGiuliani: ‘I committed no crime’ while working for TrumpWhat did Jim Jordan know about the insurrection and when? Donald Trump’s pressure on federal and state officials to overturn his national defeat and state losses to Biden has been well documented. Photograph: Andy Jacobsohn/AFP/Getty Images Donald Trump insisted on Saturday that when he told senior justice department offici

  • Ashley Judd Reveals She’s Walking Again After Congo Accident

    Ashley Judd is walking again after shattering her leg in an accident in the Congo nearly six months ago. The actress and activist went hiking through the Swiss National Park in eastern Switzerland this weekend, going slowly as she continues working on her recovery. “Dear Friends, It is with reverence and quiet awe I offer […]

  • Royal Caribbean adds test requirement for all cruises 5 nights and longer in US waters

    Royal Caribbean to require passengers provide a negative coronavirus test before boarding sailings with itineraries for 5 nights or longer in the US.

  • McCarthy slammed for joking 'it would be hard not to hit' Pelosi with a gavel

    Pelosi and McCarthy have been feuding over appointments to the Jan. 6 select committee and a new mask mandate in the House.

  • The Messy But True Stories That Inspired Amazon Prime's The Pursuit of Love

    Lily James portrays Linda Radlett in Amazon Prime's The Pursuit of Love, a mini-series based on the book and life of beloved English socialite Nancy Mitford.

  • Rudy Giuliani Is Reportedly Almost Broke And Trump's Shutting Him Out

    Trump’s former personal attorney is currently embroiled in a massive $1.3 billion lawsuit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems.

  • Trump lashed out after documents were released showing him pressuring Justice Department officials to overturn the election

    In a statement, on Saturday, Trump denied that documents showed he was trying to subvert the election while still pushing bogus election fraud claims.

  • ‘A one-man scam Pac’: Trump’s money hustling tricks prompt fresh scrutiny

    The ex-president has built an arsenal of groups staffed with ex-officials and loyalists seemingly aimed at sustaining his political hopes for a comeback Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona, on 24 July. Photograph: Brandon Bell/Getty Images Donald Trump’s penchant for turning his political and legal troubles into fundraising schemes has long been recognized, but the former US president’s money hustling tricks seem to have expanded since his defeat by Joe Biden, prompting new scrutiny and criticism f

  • GOP Rep. Paul Gosar's Siblings Tell Him To Resign: 'Have You No Sense Of Decency?'

    The far-right lawmaker's brothers and sister said in a blistering op-ed that he betrayed his family and his country.