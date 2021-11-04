All eyes on vulnerable House Democrats after election losses

FILE - Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., stops to talk with reporters after a House Democratic Caucus meeting with President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., on Capitol Hill, on Oct. 1, 2021, in Washington. A resounding loss in Virginia and barely pulling out a New Jersey victory have Democrats fretting a blowout in next year's midterm elections. "Is this '09 all over again? This is exactly what happened in '09 and it did portend a catastrophe in 2010," said Connolly. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WILL WEISSERT and STEVE PEOPLES
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — For many House Democrats, 2021 is looking a lot like 2009, a year when a Republican elected governor in Virginia foreshadowed a dreadful blowout in the next year's midterm elections.

Republican Glenn Youngkin's surge to victory in Virginia delivered the first blow, and then New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was nearly defeated by a little known Republican, two results that led to one conclusion: Democrats are in grave danger of losing control of Congress.

“Is this ’09 all over again? This is exactly what happened in ’09 and it did portend a catastrophe in 2010,” said Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly. He represents a safely Democratic northern Virginia district outside Washington, but recalled Republicans winning his state’s governor’s race a year after President Barack Obama captured the White House and a year before a tea party-led GOP wave took control of the House.

House Democrats in swing districts are likely the party's first line of defense against such an outcome, and they are the most vulnerable incumbents.

Mostly moderates, they helped deliver party control of the chamber in 2018 and keep it by a threadbare margin last year. Now, though, they are starting to closely resemble the same former Republican members many defeated four years ago.

Their president, Joe Biden, is not popular, and their control of Congress has been seen by voters as divisive and not productive. Keeping their seats also may mean defying historical trends dictating that the party that wins the White House loses ground in Congress during the next election — traditional political headwinds that are now almost certainly intensified for Democrats by Tuesday's election results.

Biden's approval ratings started falling with the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and have sunk lower amid an economy still marred by the coronavirus pandemic, inflation and a White House legislative agenda largely bogged down in Congress.

Biden traveled to Virginia but was unable to buoy Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe — he previously held the post from 2014 to 2018 — by attempting to tie Youngkin to former President Donald Trump.

“What worked when President Trump was on the ballot or in office clearly has a diminishing effect when he is not,” said former Rep. Scott Taylor, a Virginia Republican who represented one of the nation's most competitive districts. “This is true of anyone. Republicans tying opponents to President Obama didn’t really last beyond his terms.”

Youngkin avoided campaigning with Trump or embracing a national GOP increasingly dominated by Trumpism. Jack Ciattarelli, the former Republican state Assembly member who nearly unseated Murphy in New Jersey, largely did the same.

Virginia Democrats, meanwhile, lost ground in the suburbs, where moderate voters who punished the GOP during the Trump administration came back to the party enough to sway the race.

Taylor lost his seat — it encompassed the city of Norfolk and the world’s largest naval base — to moderate Virginia Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria in 2018, then was defeated in a rematch last year. He noted that Youngkin's promises to ensure parents have more say on school COVID-19 safety protocols, and what their children are being taught, resonated with suburban voters.

“We lost support from the key demographic of educated women in suburbia,” Taylor said. “They care about education more than most. And they have seen their children, over the past couple years, at home, on the computer, falling behind, even regressing in some cases.”

Democratic strategists were nonetheless hopeful that Trump would help change the political environment by becoming a more active presence in key elections ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run. Candidates locked in competitive GOP Senate primaries from Arizona to North Carolina to Pennsylvania have been fighting each other for Trump’s support — meaning they can't follow the leads of Youngkin or Ciattarelli.

“The dynamic that happened last night will not be the dynamic that exists next November,” David Bergstein, a spokesman for the Senate Democrats’ campaign arm, said Wednesday. “In each of the Senate races right now, Trump is playing a starring role.”

Frontline House Democrats, meanwhile, have for months promoted legislation they see as most appealing to swing voters. That includes insisting the Democratically controlled Congress tackle a bipartisan public works bill at the same time it is working to advance a massive spending plan backed by the party's more progressive wing.

Intraparty squabbles over both proposals helped ensure that neither was approved before Tuesday's election. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, said Wednesday that “what we saw last night was a very strong anti-incumbent message.”

“That, to me, is something that’s also about feeling like the government’s not working," said Allred. whose Dallas district has been targeted as a potential pickup opportunity by the National Republican Congressional Committee. "We have to show that we can govern.”

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., was even more blunt: “I hope my colleagues absorb this notion that, when you’re the majority, to be a Democrat should stand for doer, not delay, dithering, do nothing, division."

Part of that division is between more moderate Democrats like Luria and the more activist progressive wing of her party. On Tuesday, progressives had limited success.

Michelle Wu became the first woman and person of color elected Boston mayor. But the left saw the defeat of a ballot initiative that would have remade policing in Minneapolis — the killing of George Floyd there last year touched off demonstrations against police brutality and institutional racism that swept the country.

In Buffalo, New York, four-term Mayor Byron Brown declared victory over democratic socialist India Walton, even though The Associated Press has not called that race.

Still, those results could help strengthen the position of moderates in swing House districts, who can declare themselves a bulwark of sorts. They can promise to keep Democrats' legislative priorities grounded in proposals that have a chance of actually being approved — rather than more ambitious goals championed by their progressive colleagues.

“This is not a moment for blaming," said moderate Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla. "This is a moment for action. And it is a moment to try and get something done for the American people.”

The Democrats now have a year to pass legislation they see as most likely to resonate with voters. Even that is no guarantee it will improve their electoral chances in 2022.

“Voters don’t go into the voting polls and say, ’I’m voting against you because you didn’t get that bill passed,'" Connolly said. “Maybe a voter does. But not voters collectively."

___

Associated Press writer Alexandra Jaffe in McLean, Virginia, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: After tough election, Biden dismisses danger signs

    The hazard lights are blinking for President Joe Biden after Democratic setbacks in this week's elections, but the president professes to see no reason for panic. Just one year after he rode to the White House with a record 81 million votes, Biden saw Democratic stalwart Terry McAuliffe fall to first-time Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin in the governor's race in Virginia, a state that the president had won by 10 percentage points. In New Jersey, incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy barely won in a state that Biden had won by 16 percentage points.

  • Man Crowd Surfs Following Atlanta Braves World Series Win

    A man crowd surfed on a sea of revellers celebrating the Atlanta Braves World Series victory against the Houston Astros in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 2.This footage by @JustJumpChuk shows the man tossed across a crowd at a shopping complex adjacent to Turist Park, called the Battery.“This was the first time in a long time Atlanta has won something this big!” @JustJumpChuk told Storyful of the victory. “I believe the curse is broken now and we can become an even better city and sports town!” Credit: @JustJumpChuk via Storyful

  • Glenn Youngkin defeats Terry McAuliffe for Virginia governor, dealing Democrats a setback

    The issues that animated the race between Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin will resonate in the 2022 midterms and beyond, political analysts said.

  • Globe bounces back to nearly 2019 carbon pollution levels

    The dramatic drop in carbon dioxide emissions from the pandemic lockdown has pretty much disappeared in a puff of coal-fired smoke, much of it from China, a new scientific study found. A group of scientists who track heat-trapping gases that cause climate change said the first nine months of this year put emissions a tad under 2019 levels. At the height of the pandemic last year, emissions were down to 34.8 billion metric tons, so this year's jump is 4.9%, according to updated calculations by Global Carbon Project.

  • Alvin Bragg elected Manhattan district attorney

    Alvin Bragg elected Manhattan district attorney

  • Chris Patricca facing a call to resign from her fellow school board member

    Lee County School Board member Melisa Giovannelli is calling on her fellow board member, Chris Patricca to resign.

  • Rachel Maddow claims Fox News is using CRT to build ‘a campaign platform for conservative candidates’

    The topic of critical race theory was prominent during MSNBC’s Decision 2021 election coverage Tuesday, as republican Glenn Youngkin was on his way to building a strong lead in the Virginia gubernatorial race over Democratic hopeful Terry McAuliffe. It has been a hot-button issue leading up to this election, and host Joy Reid said that it’s a platform that other republican candidates could run on in the future as well. “He's found a way to launder a pretty racist trope. This idea that we cannot talk about America's history, because it hurts my feelings. He's turned that into a campaign,” Reid said of Youngkin. “And I think what Democrats have to worry about is if he succeeds, and he wins, that is going to be the campaign model for every single Republican that's running in 2022.” And her fellow MSNBC anchor, Rachel Maddow, took that sentiment one step further, pointing out just how easy it would be to run with critical race theory as a platform. “To have the Fox News channel, our friends at the Fox News channel, building their programming, particularly the primetime programming, around this for months. They're building a campaign platform for conservative candidates to run on it everywhere. Even though it's not actually taught anywhere. Even though it's not a real thing,” Maddow said of critical race theory. The primetime programming she referred to includes Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, who she says have been a constant fuel for the critical race theory fire in recent months. “There's nothing you could pay for in any campaign that would equal the kind of free help you'd get from that kind of conservative media, just fire hose on the issue,” Maddow said.

  • Alec Baldwin's missing family cat has been found

    Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, posted on Instagram that the missing cat had been located, though it appeared to have a broken leg.

  • The AP Interview: DOJ conducting cyber crackdown

    Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco is expecting arrests and criminal charges related to ransomware threats in the coming weeks and spoke to The Associated Press about the U.S. government's response to current cybersecurity attacks. (Nov. 4)

  • Americans are 'upset and uncertain,' Biden says after Virginia loss

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday confronted a sobering defeat for Democrats in Virginia's gubernatorial election, and new pressure to resolve Democratic bickering and pass his social and climate agenda. In Virginia's closely watched election for governor on Tuesday, Republican newcomer Glenn Youngkin defeated https://www.reuters.com/world/us/too-close-to-call-virginia-governors-race-headlines-us-elections-2021-11-02 Democrat Terry McAuliffe in a state Biden won by 10 points in the presidential election a year ago. The loss raised red flags for Democrats over midterm elections in November 2022 that could see them lose control of Congress, making it tough for Biden to advance his agenda in the second half of his presidency.

  • Deere Takes Hard Line After Workers Reject Second Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Deere & Co. said the new contract it provided to striking union employees is the company’s best and final offer, and they aren’t returning to the bargaining table.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Results on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming

  • Republicans win Virginia governor race, lead in New Jersey, in shocking results just 10 months into Biden term

    Republicans pulled off an election win in the Virginia governor's race many would have believed impossible just several months ago.

  • Glenn Youngkin Wins Virginia's Closely Watched Governor's Race

    Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor hoping for re-election, and Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin fought hard in a race that may offer a hint about voters' feelings for the current administration, next year's midterms and beyond

  • White House plots next political steps after Virginia defeat

    Executive producer of Showtime’s ‘The Circus’ John Heilemann joins Nicolle Wallace to discuss how President Biden and the White House plan to move forward with their agenda following Terry McAuliffe's defeat in Virginia's gubernatorial election

  • Have police training? City hall just gave you three more reasons to come to Hagerstown

    Hagerstown needs more police officers. And this week, the city council gave police Chief Paul Kifer some added tools to recruit them.

  • Gov. Phil Murphy Narrowly Won Reelection In New Jersey In Another Troubling Sign For Democrats

    Murphy is the first Democratic governor to win reelection in the state in decades. But the surprisingly close result could foreshadow a tough 2022 for Democrats.View Entire Post ›

  • Teen Sexually Assaulted 61-Year-Old and Stabbed Her 12 Times on Halloween: Cops

    Omaha Police DepartmentAn 18-year-old in Nebraska brutally murdered a 61-year-old on Halloween by stabbing her a dozen times and sexually assaulting her, police allege.Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman has been charged with first-degree murder. He is being held without bail following his arraignment in Omaha on Wednesday, according to the Omaha World-Herald.Jolene Harshbarger’s body was found in the bathroom of her home early Sunday morning with knife wounds in her arms, upper back, and the back of her nec

  • NJ election results 2021: Governor, Senate, Assembly race results

    Unofficial results are starting to roll in from statewide races across New Jersey, including between Gov. Phil Murphy and Jack Ciattarelli.

  • Virginia Lt Gov-Elect Winsome Sears slams Jemele Hill after sports writer blames 'white supremacy' for her win

    The first black female to win a statewide election in Virginia, Winsome Sears, trolled sports commentator Jemele Hill.

  • QAnon supporters gather over theory that JFK Jr. will emerge, announce Trump to be reinstated

    Some QAnon conspiracy theorists gathered in Dallas as a theory circulated that John F. Kennedy Jr. would reappear and announce Trump was reinstated.