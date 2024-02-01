'His eyes went black and I knew I was unsafe': Trial starts for Green Bay man accused of throwing LGBTQ+ woman into fire

Shane Nolan looks at the jury box during jury selection on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at the Brown County Courthouse in Green Bay, Wis. Nolan is accused of throwing a woman into an active fire pit on July 3, 2021.

GREEN BAY – The prosecutor on Wednesday said Shane Nolan, a man accused of attacking a woman by calling her a slur and throwing her into a fire, did so intoxicated among witnesses. The defense said police reports from state witnesses showed inconsistencies "wildly different" from one another.

After nearly three years since the incident, a jury trial started Wednesday on charges against a former prison guard of attacking a woman by referring to her sexual orientation in a derogatory manner, throwing her into a fire and attempting to strangle her.

The trial Wednesday commenced with jury selection, opening remarks by prosecuting attorneys David Lasee and defense attorney Nila Robinson, and five state witness testimonies, which included Dessiray Koss, 32, a member of the LGBTQ+ community who says she was attacked.

Nolan, 32, is charged with felony substantial battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, both enhanced with hate-crime penalties. Under Wisconsin law, hate-crime modifier charges for both counts could add nearly seven more years of prison time and tens of thousands of dollars in fines if he is convicted.

Now, the jury must determine four accusations over a two-day trial: whether Nolan caused substantial bodily harm to Dessiray and whether that assault was driven by the intention to harm or impair an LGBTQ+ person; whether Nolan committed disorderly conduct and whether the conduct was driven by a belief or intention about LGBTQ+ people.

Shane Nolan stands to be introduced to prospective jurors during jury selection on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at the Brown County Courthouse in Green Bay, Wis. Nolan is accused of throwing a woman into an active fire pit on July 3, 2021.

The jury was selected on a number of factors, including identifying their relationship with law enforcement, whether they have strong feelings or beliefs about LGBTQ+ people, their past experiences with hate violence and whether they agree that a verdict can be delivered beyond a reasonable doubt, among other items.

The jury is made up of seven men and seven women; ultimately, a 12-person jury will deliberate on the verdict, with two alternates randomly selected at the conclusion of the jury trial, per Wisconsin law.

Prosecuting attorney's opening remarks point to defendant's intoxication level, memory loss, lies about injuries

Brown County District Attorney David Lasee addresses prospective jurors during jury selection on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at the Brown County Courthouse in Green Bay, Wis. Shane Nolan is charged with felony substantial battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, both enhanced with hate-crime penalties, after prosecutors say he threw a woman into an active fire pit on July 3, 2021.

In his opening remarks, Lasee described a roadmap of the events that took place over the course of July 2 and July 3, 2021. What started as a nice Fourth of July weekend filled with cookouts and festivities turned into a traumatic ordeal for Dessiray, one that would leave her with scars that would permanently serve, Lasse said, as "a reminder" of that night.

"It started as a fun day. Dessiray was having people over for a bonfire, having a few beers. You'll hear how that night took a surprising and tragic turn," Lasee said.

Dessiray's sister Danielle Koss, her friend Heather Meyer and two men, Matthew Escoto and Shane Nolan, arrived at Dessiray's house late into the evening of July 2 for a bonfire, Lasee said. Everyone gets along, Lasee said, until Nolan directs a derogatory slur for LGBTQ+ people at Dessiray.

That moment quickly shifted the course of the evening, Lasee said.

Nolan grabbed Dessiray and threw her into the active fire pit, Lasee said, after which a scuffle ensued between Danielle and Nolan. Nolan subsequently pushed Danielle off and put his hands around Dessiray's throat. At that point, a neighbor getting ready for her shift intervened and broke the fight up.

Common themes of the evening include Nolan and others involved being intoxicated, sometimes to the point of memory loss, and a fun evening that turned dark in the early hours of 3 a.m.

Where details diverge, depending on the witness, has to do with the number of people present for the incident — specifically, whether a nameless third man was there for any part of the altercation. Lasee said state witnesses will deny a third man at the scene the night of the incident, but defense witnesses will make this claim.

Ultimately, Lasee told the jury, he will be making the case that Nolan called Dessiray a slur, threw her in a fire and attempted to strangle her. Lasee said Dessiray and Danielle Koss attempted to physically restrain him, causing "significant scrapings" on his knees and hands.

Nolan doesn't remember any key moments of the evening in question, Lasee said, except to being attacked by a number of women and potentially a man. He "has no recollection of anyone going into the fire at all."

Brown County Circuit Judge Kendall Kelley listens to Brown County District Attorney David Lasee before jury selection on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at the Brown County Courthouse in Green Bay, Wis. Shane Nolan is charged with felony substantial battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, both enhanced with hate-crime penalties.

Lasee described the days following the incident, such as Nolan lying about why he didn't show up for his shift as a prison guard at Green Bay Correctional Institution to both his employer and his girlfriend. Nolan told multiple people that scrapes and bruises on his body from that night were the result of an ATV accident, Lasee said.

In conversations confirmed over jail phones, Lasee said Nolan also told people he has no recollection of what happened that night, but he wouldn't have behaved that way. He also acknowledged over jail phones that he lied to both his employer and girlfriend about how he got his injuries.

Defense attorney calls witness testimonies 'wildly different' and inconsistent

Defense attorney Nila Robinson addresses prospective jurors during jury selection on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at the Brown County Courthouse in Green Bay, Wis. Robinson is defending Shane Nolan, who is accused of throwing a woman into an active fire pit on July 3, 2021.

Defending attorney Robinson's opening remarks fixated on the length of time it takes for the witnesses to piece their story of the events together. The written statements taken at the time, Robinson said, don't always align with the details the state witnesses are giving two and a half years later.

Robinson questioned whether the signed statements made by Dessiray Koss and other state witnesses are accurate, noting inconsistencies that run "wildly different from one another."

Notably, Robinson said that, in the criminal complaint, Dessiray Koss said she and Nolan were alone when, unprompted, he called her a slur and threw her into the fire. The criminal complaint said all four guests of her residence were inside using the bathroom.

Danielle Koss' statement to the police contradicts Dessiray's, Robinson said, noting that in her statement, Danielle Koss said she was present at the bonfire at that moment and that's when she intervened.

That runs counter to Escoto's statement to the police, Robinson said, who said that when he ran out of the house, he saw three people attacking Nolan.

"From the very beginning, we have not the clearest set of understanding of what went on in everybody's story," Robinson said.

The one through-line that nobody can deny is that Nolan was intoxicated that night, which affects his ability to recall the evening. Robinson said she expects Nolan will say as much in his testimony.

Robinson also states that Nolan has LGBTQ+ friends, coworkers and family members, and the idea of exhibiting violence to this group isn't something that would occur to him. Robinson said he will make his respect for LGBTQ+ people "dead sure" when he testifies.

Finally, Robinson also questioned how easy it would be for Nolan to lift a person out of a chair and throw her. She said Nolan attempted to replicate the feat with his petite sister and said he couldn't do it.

Testimony begins

Brown County Circuit Judge Kendall Kelley listens to Brown County District Attorney David Lasee and defense attorney Nila Robinson during a bench conference on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at the Brown County Courthouse in Green Bay, Wis.

When Dessiray Koss was called as a witness, she described a normal evening of people coming and going from her west side home in Green Bay. Dessiray Koss hosted a cookout that included young children, including her son. After families left and Dessiray Koss put her son to bed, the party turned into a smaller bonfire among friends.

After midnight, Dessiray Koss said her sister Danielle Koss, her sister's friend Heather Meyer and two men she'd "never seen in her life" showed up for drinks around the bonfire.

Everyone was "nice, friendly and kind," Dessiray Koss testified, saying that at one point Nolan even helped her gather more wood for the bonfire. She said she distributed beers and the vibes were good well into the evening.

But something changed in Nolan, Dessiray Koss said. As she grabbed a beer for him, Nolan looked at Dessiray Koss and "his demeanor changed."

"His eyes went black and I knew I was unsafe," Dessiray Koss said, pausing several times to gather her emotions. "I remember him looking me dead in the eyes and he told me, 'F---ing f-g--t.' He picked me up by my ribs and threw me into the fire."

Some witnesses described this moment as Nolan picking up Dessiray Koss by the ribs and throwing her into the active fire; other witnesses described it more as a push and a throw when she stood to confront him about the slur he used against her.

Witnesses also described the fight that ensued following Nolan throwing Dessiray Koss into the bonfire. Danielle Koss said in her testimony that she pushed Nolan to the ground, pinned him on his back and held his head down. Nolan, multiple witnesses said, threw her off and continued after Dessiray Koss. That's when he put his hands around her throat.

"She was turning really purple at that point and nothing was coming out of her mouth," Danielle Koss said.

That's when the neighbor from the complex over intervened. Danielle Koss and Dessiray Koss' friend Kelli Peterson brought her from the garage to the bathroom to assess the extent of her burns. It was at this point they called Dessiray Koss' friend, a certified nursing assistant, to examine whether she needed to go to the hospital, which she ultimately did.

During her testimony, Danielle Koss said that, as she drove Nolan, Escoto and Meyer to Dessiray Koss' house that night, she had told the two men her sister was a lesbian. She did this, she said, because Dessiray Koss doesn't have traditionally feminine features.

"I felt like this was always something I had to do toward people to see if they were OK with that, or I wouldn't bring them around her," Danielle Koss said, noting that neither men expressed any concerns about her sister.

When Lasee asked her why she didn't call the police at the time of the incident, Dessiray Koss said that, in the LGBTQ+ community, "it doesn't always work in our favor" when law enforcement gets involved. But at the hospital, she ultimately made the decision to involve the police a little after 5 a.m.

When Robinson cross-examined Dessiray Koss about the accuracy of her police report details, including who was present after this incident, Dessiray Koss said any inconsistencies with her police statement have to do with the pain she was in, the traumatic experience, the pain medications she was given for the pain and the fact that this took place more than two years prior.

Dr. Christopher Kolar, an emergency medicine specialist at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital treated Dessiray Koss, noting that she had burns on her chin, left wrist, and, most significantly, on her upper right arm, for which he recommended plastic surgery. The burns on her right arm were third degree, or full thickness, meaning the burn involves all layers of skin and possibly the tissue beneath.

Barring the emergency department doctor's testimony, the four state witnesses called up Wednesday all noted that the people around the bonfire at the time of the incident included Dessiray Koss, Shane Nolan, Danielle Koss and Dessiray Koss' friend Kelli Peterson. They also all stated that Danielle Koss' friend Meyer and Shane Nolan's friend Escoto were asleep on the couch at the time of the incident.

Escoto may testify at Thursday's hearing, as the timeline of his involvement shifts depending on the testimonies delivered Wednesday. Some witnesses said he was woken up and told to leave while others said he heard commotion and went outside to see what was happening.

Nolan himself is also expected to testify Thursday.

The prosecution may rest Thursday afternoon, but Kelley said it could possibly extend to Friday due to the lengthy witness list.

