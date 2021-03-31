Eyewitness details night Bryce Patterson shot and killed

Mar. 31—ANDERSON — An eyewitness to the shooting death of Bryce Patterson on an August night in 2018 was one of the first witnesses to testify in the murder trial of Orlando Sutton.

Sutton, 21, Anderson, is on trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 on two counts of murder, attempted murder and two counts of robbery resulting in bodily injury.

Ryan Green was among the first witnesses to offer testimony Tuesday. He detailed how Sutton and co-defendant Michael D. Fleming III, 20, Anderson, attempted to purchase marijuana from his brother, Michael Kincade.

During questioning by deputy prosecutor Grey Chandler, Green said he knew Patterson, 19, since they met as freshmen at Pendleton Heights High School.

Green said Kincade knew Patterson, but the two were not considered to be friends.

He said on the night Patterson was killed, Green received a Snapchat message from Sutton that he wanted to buy marijuana.

Green said he contacted his brother and told him that Sutton wanted to buy a quarter pound of marijuana at a cost of $550.

He said they went to an address on West 12th Street and that Sutton and Fleming approached his car from a nearby alley.

Green testified that Sutton said he needed to get some money and they all drove to a nearby convenience store. On the way, Green's car had a flat tire and he eventually called Patterson for assistance.

"When we got ready to leave Mike (Kincade) got into Bryce's car and he followed us to 12th Street," he said. "We were going to drop them off and then go back to Pendleton."

Green said once they arrived at 12th Street, Sutton and Fleming went back to the alley for several minutes and then went to the driver's side of Patterson's car.

"I heard a lot of shots," he said. "I saw flashes at Bryce's window."

Green said Sutton and Fleming ran past his car and he drove away from the scene. He turned around and went back to where Patterson's car was parked.

"Mike (Kincade) was shot in the arm," he said. "I was trying to get him to a hospital."

Green said he checked on Patterson and could see he was shot in the back of the head.

During questioning, Green admitted to not telling the truth to the Anderson Police Department officers, omitting the part about the marijuana sale.

"I was scared," he said.

Green later identified Sutton in a photo lineup shown to him by police.

In his opening statement, prosecuting attorney Dan Koop said Sutton and Fleming approached Patterson's car making the statement, "Give me all you got," and then started shooting.

Koop said Sutton pretended to be getting money from the ATM machine at the convenience store.

He said Sutton's girlfriend called and asked if he had shot someone and got no response.

"He didn't tell her he had been shot in the leg and didn't go to the hospital," Koop said. "Three days pass and he turns himself in at APD."

Defense attorney John Tompkins in his opening statement asked jurors to keep an open mind.

"There will be a lot of exhibits," he said. "Exhibits are supposed to help understand testimony. Analysis is what is being proven by the evidence. All the evidence is the attempt by the state to prove the case against Orlando Sutton.

"When you figure out the evidence there will be a huge hole," Tompkins said. "You should find him not guilty on all five counts."

Fleming was sentenced by Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper last year to serve a prison sentence of 55 years on a murder conviction and 30 years for attempted murder. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.