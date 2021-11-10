Eyewitness identifies gunman in 2016 murder of Anderson man

Nov. 10—ANDERSON — The only eyewitness to the 2016 murder of Carlson Conn testified he was certain Tywaine Perry was the shooter.

Marcus Prickett testified for much of Tuesday in the murder trial of Perry in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Perry, 22, is charged in the Dec. 8, 2016, shooting death of Conn, 55, and wounding Prickett in the arm in the house the two men shared in the 2400 block of Lincoln Street.

The court documents indicate Perry, who was 17 at the time of the incident, entered Conn's residence and shot him over an unpaid debt for crack cocaine. Prickett, who was shot in the left arm while hiding in his bedroom, escaped through a window and ran to another house to call police.

In his opening statement, Deputy Prosecutor Dan Kopp noted that Prickett made several inconsistent statements to police during several interviews.

Defense attorney Spenser Benge told jurors the case is not about Perry but centers on Prickett telling investigators several times that he couldn't identify the shooter.

During questioning by Kopp, Prickett said he lied to Anderson Police Department detective Cliff Cole on the night of the shooting when he indicated he didn't know who the shooter was.

At a second interview, Prickett said the shooter went by the nickname "Tee Smooth" and was able to identify him from a Facebook posting.

Prickett said he was scared that Perry would come after him.

Three years later, Prickett was arrested on a charge of armed robbery. He testified that while he was in the Madison County Jail, he talked with Perry and agreed to write a letter to the court.

In the letter, Prickett said he didn't know who the shooter was and didn't want to see an innocent person go to jail.

Prickett told the jury that Perry wrote the letter and that Prickett copied it and sent it to the court.

He testified that at the jai,l another identified inmate told him not to testify against Perry so there wouldn't be a case.

Story continues

"I took it as a threat to send the letter to the court," Prickett said. "Nothing in the letter is true."

While housed in Delaware County for safekeeping, Prickett said another inmate approached him in a threatening manner about the letter.

During a March 2020 interview with detective Cole, Prickett said he lied and said he wrote the letter.

Prickett said he later admitted to Cole that he didn't write the letter.

"I'm convinced the entire time that Perry shot Carlson Conn," he said.

While cross-examining Prickett, Benge tried to discredit his testimony through transcripts of the interviews with Cole and a deposition.

Prickett said Conn was addicted to crack cocaine and that Perry was one of his suppliers along with a man identified as "Tony."

Benge said Prickett changed his story at least four times by first stating he couldn't name the shooter, but he provided a description.

This year, Prickett got a 10-year sentence on the armed robbery under a plea agreement; seven years are to be served.

"Your case was continued until the Perry case was set for trial," Benge said. "You got a better offer."

Prickett said during questioning that "Tony" was a tall, older black male, and Prickett identified the shooter as a shorter, young man.

He said he didn't want to testify because he was scared.

"I told the truth today," Prickett said.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.