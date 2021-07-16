Man charged after caught violating NYPD officer's food order

Associated Press

Members of George Floyd’s family and their attorney said Thursday they support a federal excessive force, wrongful death and civil rights lawsuit filed this week in Nevada by relatives of a Black man who died in handcuffs after Las Vegas police chased him on a bicycle and on foot in 2019. “Byron Lee Williams’ life mattered,” Williams’ family members said in their 44-page legal filing, echoing chants during protests and violence last year in U.S. cities including Las Vegas following the police killing of Floyd in Minneapolis and the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.