25-year-old woman arrested after 4 Asian victims assaulted

A $10,000 reward awaits anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of a man accused in an attempted robbery that left an Asian woman critical in New York City. The latest: Than Htwe, 58, an immigrant from Myanmar, remains in a coma after sustaining a severe brain injury from the incident, which occurred in Manhattan’s Canal Street Station on July 17. Htwe and her 22-year-old son, Kyaw Zaw Hein, were exiting the station around 10:45 a.m. when they came across the suspect, who tried to grab the latter’s backpack from behind.