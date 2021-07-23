25-year-old woman arrested after 4 Asian victims assaulted
A 25-year-old woman is under arrest and facing hate crime charges for allegedly assaulting four Asian victims.
At least two individuals were injured in New York after a car that had been surrounded by a crowd of people protesting police brutality attempted to drive away Wednesday evening.
A New York Police Department sergeant is facing charges after allegedly assaulting two suspects who lashed out at police in the last two years. Sgt. Phillip Wong, who was assigned to Transit District 3 in Hamilton Heights at the time, allegedly punched a 48-year-old man in his holding cell.
A $10,000 reward awaits anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of a man accused in an attempted robbery that left an Asian woman critical in New York City. The latest: Than Htwe, 58, an immigrant from Myanmar, remains in a coma after sustaining a severe brain injury from the incident, which occurred in Manhattan’s Canal Street Station on July 17. Htwe and her 22-year-old son, Kyaw Zaw Hein, were exiting the station around 10:45 a.m. when they came across the suspect, who tried to grab the latter’s backpack from behind.
NYPD Sergeant Phillip Wong allegedly assaulted a suspect who called him anti-Asian slurs and another who spit at him in a holding cell.
A man charged in the fatal shooting of a SWAT officer in a small West Texas city during a standoff last week was charged Friday with assaulting a federal officer who responded to the scene, prosecutors said. Omar Soto-Chavira, 22, was charged with one count of forcibly assaulting a federal officer engaged in the performance of official duties.
A couple captured a racist man on video hurling anti-Asian comments at them in San Francisco last weekend. What happened: Albert Hsieh and Justin Erfort were walking on Market Street on Sunday around 3 p.m. when a man came at them out of nowhere and started spewing anti-Asian sentiments, according to KRON4.
President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan bill Thursday to strengthen the Crime Victims Fund, which helps to support victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other crimes. The bill passed unanimously in the Senate Tuesday, 100-0. (July 22)
The New York City Police Department is looking for suspects seen beating a 61-year-old woman with a kitchen pot before making off with several of her personal items, including her walker.
Unaccompanied immigrant minors wait for Border Patrol processing after they crossed the Rio Grande into Roma, Texas, April 29, 2021. John Moore/Getty ImagesA record number of child migrants have arrived alone at the United States’ southern border this year. As of June 30, 2021, with three months remaining in the U.S. government’s fiscal year, 95,079 children left their countries and crossed the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent or legal guardian, many escaping dangerous and/or exploitative sit
“Stray bullets fired by gang members have killed innocent bystanders and uninvolved parties,” the prosecutor’s office said in court records as it uses a revised law for 1st time to charge group.
A man who led authorities to the remains of a young Amish woman in Pennsylvania pleaded guilty Friday to kidnapping and killing her. Justo Smoker, 35, pleaded guilty in Lancaster County to third-degree murder, kidnapping and other offenses in the death of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos, who was last seen walking home from church in the Bird-in-Hand area on June 21, 2020. Smoker was sentenced to 35 1/2 to 71 years in prison.
The 39-year-old mother of three was last seen at her Chula Vista home on January 7, 2021.
Alex Lasnik, a Cape Coral Floridian, apparently doesn’t like the current state of affairs in his state, and he isn’t shy about expressing his opinions.
We are health professionals who volunteered at shelters near Mexican border. Migrants are fleeing violence and poverty and trying to find family.
Gunshots and tear gas punctuate the funeral of former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.
San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday for defending taxpayer-funded abortion while claiming she is a "devout Catholic."
Iran’s Supreme Leader leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday said he understands protesters' anger over a drought in the country's southwest, as a fourth death related to ongoing demonstrations there was reported. The remark, reported by state television, was the first direct comment on the protests by Khamenei since the demonstrations began in the Khuzestan region a week ago. “People showed their discontent, but we cannot have any complaint since the issue of water in the hot climate of Khuzestan is not a minor issue,” Khamenei was quoted as saying.
The department said it would not make vaccination mandatory because it fears being sued
Scientists now have absolute numbers for the thickness of the Red Planet's crust, mantle and core.
U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday the Centers for Disease Control is likely to advise that kids who haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear masks when they return from summer holidays to school in the fall. Children over the age of 12 who were able to get vaccinated "shouldn't wear a mask," Biden told the fully vaccinated crowd, but those who are not should be. "It's going to get tight in terms of whether Mom or Dad are being honest that Johnny did or didn't get vaccinated," Biden said.