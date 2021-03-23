NYPD upgrades charge against subway sucker-punch suspect

The NYPD has upgraded charges against the suspect arrested in an unprovoked attack on a subway train.

Video Transcript

DAVID NAVARRO: I'm David Navarro with a look at some of the local coronavirus headlines. And Governor Cuomo announcing late this morning that vaccine eligibility is being opened up to even more New Yorkers.

ANDREW CUOMO: Vaccines will be available for people 50 years old and above. So we are dropping the age as we're vaccinating more people. Tomorrow morning, 50 and above. Make your vax-- make your appointment and get your vaccine.

DAVID NAVARRO: Meanwhile, New York City high school students returned to class for the first time since November. And following the CDC's decision to require only three feet between children in school, mayor de Blasio says there will now be a new opt-in period for parents to get their kids back in class. The opt-in period will begin on Wednesday and continue through April 7.

- What we can say for sure, based on everything we know now-- and we all know with the coronavirus, things can change-- but based on everything we know now, we intend to have the opt-in period and then honor those who want to opt back in, bring those kids back during the month of April, by the end of April, for a 3K, pre-K, elementary school, and district 75 special ed, up through the elementary level.

We still have more work to do for middle and high school. We're still not sure about those timelines. But as I said, the opt-in will include middle and high school students so we know what their intentions are.

DAVID NAVARRO: And in New Jersey, Governor Murphy says he does not anticipate lifting any additional COVID restrictions anytime soon.

- The case numbers are clearly up. We clearly have these variants in our state, as we are seeing in New York City. A little bit reminiscent of what happened last spring. We're going to continue to monitor and continue to be very incremental in any steps that we take.

DAVID NAVARRO: We invite you to stay with Eyewitness News and ABC 7 NY for the very latest on the pandemic. We'll have complete coverage beginning on Eyewitness News first at 4:00.

