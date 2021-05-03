Off-duty cop subdues woman after flight attendant attack on flight
Chenasia Campbell, 28, is facing charges after authorities say she assaulted a flight attendant while the plane was in the air.
Chenasia Campbell, 28, is facing charges after authorities say she assaulted a flight attendant while the plane was in the air.
"It is not permissible and we will not tolerate interfering with a flight crew and the performance of their safety duties," the FAA chief says.
Chenasia Campbell, 28, is facing charges after authorities say she assaulted a flight attendant while the plane was in the air.
The Asian American victim says her physical pain doesn't compare to the psychological scars. She is shaken up and traumatized and in total shock.
Paris prosecutors on Monday requested the end of a years-long investigation of accusations of involvement of France’s peacekeeping force in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda in which an estimated 800,000 people were slaughtered. Prosecutors concluded that the investigation didn't establish evidence that French forces were involved in crimes of complicity of genocide and complicity of crimes against humanity. The probe didn't show any potential support from French forces during the massacres, consent or evidence that the military refrained from intervening when facing such crimes, the statement detailed.
Hike on trails within walking distance of your Airbnb and enjoy all that Mount Tamalpais and Muir Woods have to offer. The nearby scenic walking trails and off-the-beaten-path location make this rental a must for anyone craving serenity and peace, plus it’s just a short distance from one of the San Francisco Bay Area’s most iconic landmarks: the Golden Gate Bridge. Tree-lined residential streets await guests at this San Francisco Airbnb, while lively boulevards lined with cafes and crave-worthy restaurants beg you to stay awhile.
Higher home values may seem like a good thing, in theory, for the people who own those properties. Such was the case last year, and many homeowners are now stuck with higher tax bills. Property taxes are calculated by taking the assessed value (which is usually the market value) of a home and multiplying it by whatever local tax rate applies.
Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced a "major reopening" of New York state scheduled for May 19, when capacity limits will be fully lifted for retail stores, restaurants, bars, gyms, fitness centers, recreational venues, hair salons, offices, and more.
Northern' Ireland's biggest party was set for its first ever leadership election after its Westminster chief Jeffrey Donaldson threw his hat into the ring on Monday, promising to focus on the divisive issue of post-Brexit trade barriers. Donaldson will stand against Edwin Poots to lead the Democratic Unionist Party at a time of heightened instability in the British province and unionist anger over the installation of a customs border in the Irish Sea. Both Donaldson and Poots, Northern Ireland's agriculture minister, stopped short of making detailed campaign promises.
Paris prosecutors said Monday they had asked judges to drop a case accusing senior members of the French armed forces of complicity in a massacre of Tutsis during the 1994 Rwandan genocide.
Israel on Sunday held a national day of mourning for the 45 lives lost in a stampede at a religious festival in Upper Galilee, which included a 24-year-old British student. Moshe Bergman, originally from Manchester, had travelled to Israel to study at a yeshiva in Jerusalem but died in the crush in Mount Meron in the early hours of Friday morning. He was buried at midnight in Jerusalem, according to a funeral notice published by Israeli media, though his family was not in attendance as they live overseas. However a crowd of mourners, including many who did not know him personally, attended his levayah, a Jewish ceremony. The Israeli government cancelled its cabinet meeting on Sunday as a mark of respect, while the blue and white national flag was flown at half mast across the country. Concerts and other public events were postponed, while schools in Jerusalem said they would spend the day studying the disaster. The 45 victims of the tragedy were laid to rest before sundown on Friday and then after sundown on Saturday, in accordance with Jewish custom. According to the Israeli foreign ministry, six of the victims were US citizens and two were Canadian citizens. Among the victims are a dozen children and teenagers, including a nine-year-old boy. Several families lost more than one relative to the stampede, which also killed a father of 11 children. The stampede occurred at the Lag B’Omer religious festival in the hillstop village of Mount Meron. The ceremony is held in honour of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a second century sage and mystic.
Prairie Village police identified the shooting victim as John Hoffman.
Saniyya Dennis, 19, was last seen leaving her dorm room at the SUNY Buffalo State College more than a week ago on April 24, authorities said.
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains how the Giants got one of their favorite players in the 2021 NFL Draft in Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari. Vacchiano points out that the Giants were able to maximize value and stockpile more assets by trading down for a second time and still getting the guy they wanted. About Ralph Vacchiano Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, joined SNY in 2016 as its NFL Insider. Vacchiano covers the Giants and Jets beats for SNY.tv, co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News.
You can't predict if you'll get dementia but there are predictive factors—and researchers believe they have discovered a new one. "People with dementia may experience increased levels of pain 16 years before their diagnosis, according to new research," reports the National Institute on Aging today. "The study, funded in part by NIA and published in Pain, is the first to examine the link between pain and dementia over an extended period." Read on to see what pain they mean—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It.Pain is a Correlate or Symptom of Dementia, Study Finds"Dementia and chronic pain both cause changes to the brain and can affect a person's brain health," says the NIA. "Although many people who have dementia also have chronic pain, it is unclear whether chronic pain causes or accelerates the onset of dementia, is a symptom of dementia, or is simply associated with dementia because both are caused by some other factor. The new study, led by researchers at Université de Paris, examined the timeline of the association between dementia and self-reported pain by analyzing data from a study that has been gathering data on participants for as many as 27 years."The researchers measured pain a few different ways: pain intensity, which is how much bodily pain a participant experiences, and pain interference, which is how much a participant's pain affects his or her daily activities. Some "associations were evident for a mean follow-up of 6.2 years." "These associations were stronger when the mean follow-up for incidence of dementia was 3.2 years," say authors. "In conclusion, these findings suggest that pain is a correlate or prodromal symptom rather than a cause of dementia."RELATED: 5 Ways to Prevent Dementia, Says Dr. Sanjay GuptaThere is Also a Heart-Brain ConnectionThis is not the first time a connection has been found between health issues and dementia. "Several conditions known to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease — such as high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol — also increase the risk of developing Alzheimer's," reports the Alzheimer's Association. "Some autopsy studies show that as many as 80% of individuals with Alzheimer's disease also have cardiovascular disease….Regular physical exercise may be a beneficial strategy to lower the risk of Alzheimer's and vascular dementia. Exercise may directly benefit brain cells by increasing blood and oxygen flow in the brain. Because of its known cardiovascular benefits, a medically approved exercise program is a valuable part of any overall wellness plan." So remember that, and to protect your health, don't miss these Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Deadly" Cancers.
Tanzania on Monday announced new anti-coronavirus measures, saying it wanted to prevent the importation of new variants, highlighting new President Samia Suluhu Hassan's more active efforts to contain the pandemic. Among the new measures, travellers, both foreigners and Tanzanians, will be required to present negative COVID-19 tests at border points. Her approach to tackling COVID-19 contrasts sharply with her late predecessor John Magufuli who dismissed fears of the infection and promoted remedies such as steam inhalation and herbal concoctions as a cure.
Apple, Chevron, and International Business Machines were among the many large U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this past week.
"You're very impressive," Biden told them. Later, he was to deliver remarks at Tidewater Community College in Norfolk, Virginia. The travel is part of Biden's "Getting America Back on Track" tour to promote his $2 trillion infrastructure plan and his $1.8 trillion "American Families Plan."
While most states pursue ways to boost renewable energy, Wyoming is doing the opposite with a new program aimed at propping up the dwindling coal industry by suing other states that block exports of Wyoming coal and cause Wyoming coal-fired power plants to shut down. The law signed April 6 by Republican Gov. Mark Gordon creates a $1.2 million fund for an initiative that marks the latest attempt by state leaders to help coal in the state that accounts for the bulk of U.S. coal production, which is down by half since 2008. “Wyoming is sending a message that it is prepared to bring litigation to protect her interests,” Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman said of the fund signed into law April 6.
The U.S. and the U.K. dismissed reports coming out of Iran that they are thrashing out a prisoner exchange deal with Tehran that could see the imminent release of a British-Iranian woman, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, and four Americans, among others. Iran was a key topic of discussions Monday between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his host in London, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.
The brother of a slain 19-year-old “took revenge against the wrong man,” Texas police say.