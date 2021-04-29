Several injured as fire breaks out on 6th floor of NYC apartment building

At least four injuries have been reported, including one civilian in critical condition.

Video Transcript

DAVID NAVARRO: I'm David Navarro in the Eyewitness News room, and we continue to follow breaking news. ABC News is now reporting that federal investigators have executed search warrants at the Manhattan home and office of Rudy Giuliani. We were told the warrant was in relation to the ongoing probe regarding Mr. Giuliani's lobbying efforts abroad during the Trump presidency.

And we have a crew headed to the home of the former mayor of New York City. And we'll keep you posted on air and online. As for some of today's local coronavirus headlines, Governor Cuomo announcing that New York's longstanding curfews at bars and restaurants will come to an end next month.

Now here are the dates. On May 17, there will no longer be a midnight curfew for outdoor dining. Two weeks later, on May 31, the indoor dining curfew will come to an end. And on May 3, people can once again use the seating at New York City bars. The move comes one day after the CDC eased the guidance for when vaccinated Americans do and should not need to wear masks. This morning, Mayor de Blasio spoke about the changes.

BILL DE BLASIO: There's still caution if people are in crowded spaces. And obviously, if someone is not fully vaccinated, they need to continue to take careful precautions. I think it still comes back to the central point we've talked about for a while. We have to keep our guard up. We have to keep vigilant. We have to keep practicing smart approaches because we want to end this crisis once and for all.

- When you are in a place that is crowded, when there are more people, when there's less ability to distance, it remains reasonable and rational to keep your mask on in that situation.

