  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Man seriously injured in apparent road rage incident in NJ

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Authorities say the suspect pulled the victim from his vehicle and assaulted him, leaving him lying unconscious in the roadway before fleeing the scene in a black Chrysler PT Cruiser.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

- Now, New York's number one news, Channel 7 Eyewitness News.

KEN ROSATO: Good morning, I'm Ken Rosato.

SHIRLEEN ALLICOT: I'm Shirleen Allicot. It is Thursday, March 18th. Happening today, investigators appointed by the New York Attorney General are expected to speak to another of Governor Cuomo's accusers. Ana Liss will become at least the third accuser to speak to investigators. It comes as senior aides to the governor conduct their own investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment. It is the third investigation into the allegations, with the State Assembly announcing it has hired the law firm Davis Polk & Wardell to handle its probe.

CARL HEASTIE: We wanted to move in an expeditious manner, which everyone has been asking us for and we feel like we landed on a pretty good firm.

SHIRLEEN ALLICOT: Some say the choice is a conflict of interest because of ties to a state-appointed judge. Accuser Lindsey Boylan tweeted, in part, quote, "do not trust Carl Heastie. His impeachment investigation is not designed to be transparent or move fast, and there's nothing Governor Cuomo wants more than time."

KEN ROSATO: New details on the shooting spree in Georgia that left eight people dead. The alleged gunman now facing murder charges as he insists those attacks were not racially motivated. Six of the eight victims at three spas are women of Asian descent. 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long says that he targeted those spots because of a sex addiction and wanted to rid himself of temptation. The mass violence comes as crimes against Asians and Asian-Americans are on the rise.

SAM PARK: Another example of violence being committed against vulnerable communities.

- It has definitely created a greater climate of fear in the Asian-American communities, especially during this pandemic times.

KEN ROSATO: Long was stopped 150 miles from the shooting scenes. Police say that he may have been hooded to Florida to do more harm. He was tracked down after Long's parents called police to identify him.

SHIRLEEN ALLICOT: Shockwaves from the shooting spree being felt strongly in our area. Today Reverend Al Sharpton will join Asian-American leaders and more than a half dozen mayoral candidates in Harlem. They will be speaking out against the rise in hate crimes against the Asian community.

KEN ROSATO: New York is taking a major step forward on the road to reopening, with plans for group fitness classes to resume in New York City. Even with gyms open again, group fitness classes have been shut down for the last year. It's made it tough for boutique businesses to stay afloat, with studios like Dance Body in Tribeca moving to online classes. Now, they'll be able to open their doors Monday and resume classes at 1/3 capacity after fighting to stay in business.

KATIA PRYCE: It's beyond frustrating, right? It's like you feel like you're the child in the family that got forgotten about. Like, hey, I'm still here in the back seat waiting to be unbuckled. Like, what's happening? When that beat drops in the music, you are meant to feel that with a group of people and that is the energy that I'm looking very much forward to having back.

KEN ROSATO: Governor Cuomo's also lifting the 11:00 PM curfew for casinos, pool halls, and movie theaters. The curfew will remain in place for bars, restaurants, and catered events.

SHIRLEEN ALLICOT: Happening tomorrow, we will see some major changes to capacity limits in the tri-state. Indoor dining goes to 50% in New York City and New Jersey and 75% across the rest of New York. And in Connecticut, capacity limits are being lifted completely.

KEN ROSATO: And Sam Champion joining us now with the exclusive wet Accuweather forecast.

SAM CHAMPION: Yeah. Hi, everybody. Showers get involved in the forecast as we go through the morning. Then there's some pretty steady rain throughout the afternoon hours with some embedded areas of heavier rain. As this kicks out-- and that's probably after midnight, from midnight to about 4 o'clock in the morning-- there's enough cold air to bring in a little slushy coating of snow that we have to deal with.

So here's where we go into the overnight. So that early morning drive on Friday, may need to get up a little bit early just to kind of be involved in where the roads are slippery and where they're not. But this is mostly a rain event for most of us. And it's more than an inch of rain across the area. Spring comes in with a 50 degree high temperature. Monday and Tuesday, 60, 62, guys.

SHIRLEEN ALLICOT: Not bad, right? Looking forward to it. Stay connected with us all day.

KEN ROSATO: Watch Eyewitness News and ABC News Live New York any time on our app for your TV. Search ABC 7 New York.

Recommended Stories

  • Child killed, mother injured after dog attack in NJ

    A dog attack left a child dead and his mother seriously injured in New Jersey, authorities say.

  • 1-year-old found safe after mother’s car is stolen in Georgia, police say

    A 14-year-old has been charged with kidnapping.

  • Asian Americans aren't here for you to objectify, ridicule or kill in Atlanta shootings

    No, I'm not good at math, I can't do kung fu, and when my Japanese uncle fought in World War II, it was on the American side.

  • ‘Lady Tank’ going to prison for helping run teen sex trafficking ring in Lexington

    India “Lady Tank” Cuyler and her partner Donnell Woodard used the internet to sell sex with underage girls in Columbia area motels. Police and the FBI shut them down.

  • Dogs kill 3-year-old boy, seriously injure mother in NJ

    The investigation is ongoing after a horrific incident in New Jersey in which a 3-year-old boy was attacked and killed by his neighbor's dogs.

  • Border officers gave ‘vastly conflicting’ testimony in Huawei CFO extradition, lawyers allege

    A lawyer for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou told a Canadian court on Thursday that border agents who questioned her at the Vancouver airport were "untruthful" when they said they handed over Meng's phone passcodes to police by accident. Border officers also gave "vastly conflicting versions of key events," Meng’s legal team argued as her extradition hearing entered the last phase of arguments leading to a final hearing.

  • Cop Who Said Spa Shooter Wasn’t Racist Against Asians Had Promoted Racism Himself

    Cherokee County sheriff's Capt. Jay Baker promoted merchandise last year that demonized the Asian community in relation to COVID-19.

  • Driver, passenger taken into custody after I-45 chase

    Authorities say the chase involved a vehicle that was recently reported stolen. A passenger is also in custody.

  • Atlanta Spa Shootings: What We Know About The Victims

    Six of the people killed were women of Asian descent, officials said.

  • Man steals bike, SUV, crashes into South Dade store, loses gunfight with cops, police say

    A dangerous rampage turned deadly in South Miami-Dade Thursday afternoon when police shot and killed a man who had just crashed the vehicle he was driving into a convenience store.

  • DraftKings' In-Game Betting Could Be Very Profitable, Analyst Says

    A group of analysts at J.P. Morgan agree with online sportsbook operator DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) that live, in-game "micro-betting" will add significant handle and profits to digital sports betting companies' activity, The Fly reports.

  • Feeding cows a few ounces of seaweed daily could sharply reduce their contribution to climate change

    A little seaweed with that? Cowirrie/Flickr, CC BY-SAMethane is a short-lived but powerful greenhouse gas and the second-largest contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide. And the majority of human-induced methane emissions comes from livestock. About 70% of agricultural methane comes from enteric fermentation – chemical reactions in the stomachs of cows and other grazing animals as they break down plants. The animals burp out most of this methane and pass the rest as flatulence. There are roughly 1 billion cattle around the world, so reducing enteric methane is an effective way to reduce overall methane emissions. But most options for doing so, such as changing cows’ diets to more digestible feed or adding more fat, are not cost-effective. A 2015 study suggested that using seaweed as an additive to cattle’s normal feed could reduce methane production, but this research was done in a laboratory, not in live animals. We study sustainable agriculture, focusing on livestock. In a newly published study, we show that using red seaweed (Asparagopsis) as a feed supplement can reduce both methane emissions and feed costs without affecting meat quality. If these findings can be scaled up and commercialized, they could transform cattle production into a more economically and environmentally sustainable industry. Cows’ special digestive system is a major methane brewer. Plant-digesting machines Ruminant animals, such as cows, sheep and goats, can digest plant material that is indigestible for humans and animals with simple stomachs, such as pigs and chickens. This unique ability stems from ruminants’ four-compartment stomachs – particularly the rumen compartment, which contains a host of different microbes that ferment feed and break it down into nutrients. This process also generates byproducts that the cow’s body does not take up, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen. Methane-producing microbes, called methanogens, use these compounds to form methane, which the cow’s body expels. We first analyzed this problem in a 2019 study, the first such research that was conducted in cattle rather than in a laboratory. In that work, we showed that supplementing dairy cows’ feed with about 10 ounces of seaweed a day reduced methane emissions by up to 67%. However, the cattle that ate this relatively large quantity of seaweed consumed less feed. This reduced their milk production – a clear drawback for dairy farmers. Our new study sought to answer several questions that would be important to farmers considering whether to use seaweed supplements in their cattle. We wanted to know whether the seaweed was stable when stored for up to three years; whether microbes that produce methane in cows’ stomachs could adapt to the seaweed, making it ineffective; and whether the type of diet that the cows ate changed the seaweed’s effectiveness in reducing methane emissions. And we used less seaweed than in our 2019 study. A steer eats alfalfa pellets as equipment measures his gas emissions, including methane. Breanna Roque, CC BY-ND Better growth with less feed For the study, we added 1.5 to 3 ounces of seaweed per animal daily to 21 beef cows’ food for 21 weeks. As with most new ingredients in cattle diets, it took some time for the animals to get used to the taste of seaweed, but they became accustomed to it within a few weeks. Cattle in the study adjusted quickly to seaweed supplements in their food. Breanna Roque, CC BY-ND As we expected, the steers released a lot more hydrogen – up to 750% more, mostly from their mouths – as their systems produced less methane. Hydrogen has minimal impact on the environment. Seaweed supplements did not affect the animals’ carbon dioxide emissions. We also found that seaweed that had been stored in a freezer for three years maintained its effectiveness, and that microbes in the cows’ digestive systems did not adapt to the seaweed in ways that neutralized its effects. We fed each of the animals three different diets during the experiment. These rations contained varying amounts of dried grasses, such as alfalfa and wheat hay, which are referred to as forage. Cattle may also consume fresh grass, grains, molasses and byproducts such as almond hull and cotton seed. Methane production in the rumen increases with rising levels of forage in cows’ diet, so we wanted to see whether forage levels also affected how well seaweed reduced overall methane formation. Methane emissions from cattle on high-forage diets decreased by 33% to 52%, depending on how much seaweed they consumed. Emissions from cattle fed low-forage diets fell by 70% to 80%. This difference may reflect lower levels of an enzyme that is involved in producing methane in the guts of cattle-fed low-fiber diets. One important finding was that the steers in our study converted feed to body weight up to 20% more efficiently than cattle on a conventional diet. This benefit could reduce production costs for farmers, since they would need to buy less feed. For example, we calculate that a producer finishing 1,000 head of beef cattle – that is, feeding them a high-energy diet to grow and add muscle – could reduce feed costs by US$40,320 to $87,320 depending on how much seaweed the cattle consumed. Global methane sources include fossil fuel and biomass combustion, agriculture (mainly livestock), the breakdown of waste in landfills and natural decomposition in wetlands. Jackson et al., 2020, CC BY We don’t know for certain why feeding cattle seaweed supplements helped them convert more of their diet to weight gain. However, previous research has suggested that some rumen microorganisms can use hydrogen that is no longer going into methane production to generate energy-dense nutrients that the cow can then use for added growth. When a panel of consumers sampled meat from cattle raised in our study, they did not detect any difference in tenderness, juiciness or flavor between meat from cattle that consumed seaweed and others that did not. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] Commercializing seaweed as a cattle feed additive would involve many steps. First, scientists would need to develop aquaculture techniques for producing seaweed on a large scale, either in the ocean or in tanks on land. And the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would have to approve using seaweed as a feed supplement for commercial cattle. Farmers and ranchers could also earn money for reducing their cattle’s emissions. Climate scientists would have to provide guidance on quantifying, monitoring and verifying methane emission reductions from cattle. Such rules could allow cattle farmers to earn credits from carbon offset programs around the world.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Ermias Kebreab, University of California, Davis and Breanna Roque, University of California, Davis. Read more:Heat is a serious threat to dairy cows – we’re finding innovative ways to keep them coolYoung California ranchers are finding new ways to raise livestock and improve the land Ermias Kebreab receives funding from the Foundation for Agricultural Research, Elm Innovations, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation and the Grantham Foundation. He advises feed additive companies such as Blue Ocean Barns and Mootral. Breanna Roque does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Billie Eilish Just Went Platinum Blond, and It Looks Incredible

    And she got bangs!

  • Mexico violence: Gunmen kill 13 in ambush on police convoy

    At least 13 officers died in the attack by a suspected criminal gang in the State of Mexico.

  • Why Andrew Cuomo probably isn't leaving anytime soon

    Despite major calls for his resignation, Cuomo bought himself time on the impeachment front and is sitting on a $16 million campaign war chest.

  • ‘Top Gear’ Presenter and Racing Driver Sabine Schmitz Dies at 51

    “Top Gear” presenter and famed racing driver Sabine Schmitz has died following a battle with cancer. She was 51. Schmitz is best known for winning Germany’s Nurburgring Nordschleife, one of the toughest racing circuits in the world, in 1996 and 1997, the only woman to do so. She is known as the “Queen of the […]

  • SpaceX engineer pleads guilty to selling insider trading tips on dark web

    An engineer working for Elon Musk's SpaceX pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to commit securities fraud by selling insider tips on the "dark web", the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday. The case was the first in which the SEC has brought an enforcement action alleging securities violations on the dark web, it said. James Roland Jones of Redondo Beach, California, faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, the Department of Justice said.

  • Lloyd Harris continues Dubai run into semifinals

    Lloyd Harris became the first qualifier to reach the semifinals of the Dubai Championships after beating Kei Nishikori to extend his run of upsets this week.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man who blamed a sex addiction for the attacks

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • Scientists in US and Canada set to battle murder hornets

    Scientists in the U.S. and Canada are opening new fronts in the war against so-called murder hornets as the giant insects begin establishing nests this spring. The scientists said Wednesday that the battle to prevent the apex predators from establishing a foothold in North America is being fought mostly in Whatcom County, Washington, and the nearby Fraser Valley of British Columbia, where the hornets have been spotted in recent years. “This is not a species we want to tolerate here in the United States,” said Sven-Erik Spichiger of the Washington state Department of Agriculture, which eradicated a nest of the Asian giant hornets last year.