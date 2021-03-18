Man seriously injured in apparent road rage incident in NJ

Authorities say the suspect pulled the victim from his vehicle and assaulted him, leaving him lying unconscious in the roadway before fleeing the scene in a black Chrysler PT Cruiser.

KEN ROSATO: Good morning, I'm Ken Rosato.

SHIRLEEN ALLICOT: I'm Shirleen Allicot. It is Thursday, March 18th. Happening today, investigators appointed by the New York Attorney General are expected to speak to another of Governor Cuomo's accusers. Ana Liss will become at least the third accuser to speak to investigators. It comes as senior aides to the governor conduct their own investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment. It is the third investigation into the allegations, with the State Assembly announcing it has hired the law firm Davis Polk & Wardell to handle its probe.

CARL HEASTIE: We wanted to move in an expeditious manner, which everyone has been asking us for and we feel like we landed on a pretty good firm.

SHIRLEEN ALLICOT: Some say the choice is a conflict of interest because of ties to a state-appointed judge. Accuser Lindsey Boylan tweeted, in part, quote, "do not trust Carl Heastie. His impeachment investigation is not designed to be transparent or move fast, and there's nothing Governor Cuomo wants more than time."

KEN ROSATO: New details on the shooting spree in Georgia that left eight people dead. The alleged gunman now facing murder charges as he insists those attacks were not racially motivated. Six of the eight victims at three spas are women of Asian descent. 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long says that he targeted those spots because of a sex addiction and wanted to rid himself of temptation. The mass violence comes as crimes against Asians and Asian-Americans are on the rise.

SAM PARK: Another example of violence being committed against vulnerable communities.

- It has definitely created a greater climate of fear in the Asian-American communities, especially during this pandemic times.

KEN ROSATO: Long was stopped 150 miles from the shooting scenes. Police say that he may have been hooded to Florida to do more harm. He was tracked down after Long's parents called police to identify him.

SHIRLEEN ALLICOT: Shockwaves from the shooting spree being felt strongly in our area. Today Reverend Al Sharpton will join Asian-American leaders and more than a half dozen mayoral candidates in Harlem. They will be speaking out against the rise in hate crimes against the Asian community.

KEN ROSATO: New York is taking a major step forward on the road to reopening, with plans for group fitness classes to resume in New York City. Even with gyms open again, group fitness classes have been shut down for the last year. It's made it tough for boutique businesses to stay afloat, with studios like Dance Body in Tribeca moving to online classes. Now, they'll be able to open their doors Monday and resume classes at 1/3 capacity after fighting to stay in business.

KATIA PRYCE: It's beyond frustrating, right? It's like you feel like you're the child in the family that got forgotten about. Like, hey, I'm still here in the back seat waiting to be unbuckled. Like, what's happening? When that beat drops in the music, you are meant to feel that with a group of people and that is the energy that I'm looking very much forward to having back.

KEN ROSATO: Governor Cuomo's also lifting the 11:00 PM curfew for casinos, pool halls, and movie theaters. The curfew will remain in place for bars, restaurants, and catered events.

SHIRLEEN ALLICOT: Happening tomorrow, we will see some major changes to capacity limits in the tri-state. Indoor dining goes to 50% in New York City and New Jersey and 75% across the rest of New York. And in Connecticut, capacity limits are being lifted completely.

KEN ROSATO: And Sam Champion joining us now with the exclusive wet Accuweather forecast.

SAM CHAMPION: Yeah. Hi, everybody. Showers get involved in the forecast as we go through the morning. Then there's some pretty steady rain throughout the afternoon hours with some embedded areas of heavier rain. As this kicks out-- and that's probably after midnight, from midnight to about 4 o'clock in the morning-- there's enough cold air to bring in a little slushy coating of snow that we have to deal with.

So here's where we go into the overnight. So that early morning drive on Friday, may need to get up a little bit early just to kind of be involved in where the roads are slippery and where they're not. But this is mostly a rain event for most of us. And it's more than an inch of rain across the area. Spring comes in with a 50 degree high temperature. Monday and Tuesday, 60, 62, guys.

