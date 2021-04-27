Democracy Prep schools founder arrested

  • Oops!
The founder of a chain of charter schools - based in New York - was arrested today on federal charges of stealing more than $218,000 from the school he started.

KEN ROSATO: Good morning. I'm Ken Rosato.

SHIRLEEN ALLICOT: I'm Shirleen Allicot. It is Tuesday, April 27. We begin with breaking news in Queens where one person is in custody after a crash that killed an NYPD highway patrol officer. Police say the driver was drunk and driving with a suspended license. It happened around 2 o'clock this morning as Officer Anastasios Tsakos was responding to a deadly crash on the LIE near Exit 26. He was directing traffic when police say the suspect veered off and hit him before trying to run from the scene.

BILL DE BLASIO: We see here a horrendous pattern people doing the wrong thing and other people dead because of it, and one of them a hero officer who did everything right in his life for us. And he is dead because of other people's negligence.

SHIRLEEN ALLICOT: Officers gathered overnight at New York Presbyterian Hospital in Queens. Officer Tsakos was a 14 year veteran of the force. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

KEN ROSATO: We're expecting the Biden administration to announce new guidance on face masks as soon as today. It comes as health experts say that increased vaccination rates means that masks are no longer necessary outdoors. It's not clear what the new guidance will be, but it will likely include continuing requirements for mask wearing indoors. Still any loosening of mask mandates will be a relief for some.

- Are you tired of wearing your mask?

- I am. It's hard to breathe in this thing. You see is fogging up my glasses right here. As long as COVID is contained and everything, then I don't have a problem with it. It's kind of getting overwhelming a little bit.

KEN ROSATO: Of progress in bringing down cases and increasing vaccinations is good news for New Yorkers. Starting May 19, outdoor stadiums will increase capacity to 33%. On the 15th, offices will go to 75% capacity. And casinos go to 50%.

SHIRLEEN ALLICOT: New Jersey is easing some restrictions beginning on May 10. Indoor capacity for events like weddings, proms, funerals, and political events increases to 50%. Outdoor gatherings can have 500 people. And outdoor stadiums can increase to 50% capacity. Happening today, the superintendent of Newark's schools will make an announcement about in-person learning.

Students returned to the classroom earlier this month for the first time in more than a year. 40% of students chose to come back for in-person learning today. The superintendent will announce an increase in the number of days students are in their classrooms for the rest of the school year.

KEN ROSATO: The CDC has issued new guidelines for summer camps as demand for camps increases. The agency says kids have to be 3 feet apart, while adults should have a distance of 6 feet. Masks should always be worn, except while eating, drinking, or of course, swimming. Vaccinations are encouraged for counselors. And sanitation must continue to happen.

KYLE STROHMAN: This has been just so much excitement. We love the giggles, the laughter. You just kind of you break free and you forget all these things that are going on and just get to have fun.

- Our phones are ringing, our emails are coming in, parents are stopping by--

KEN ROSATO: Right now, capacity is at 20% for camp. So if you want in, spots are limited.

SHIRLEEN ALLICOT: Aw, love that. It makes you just feel summer is coming.

Yeah. And that water park is everything, by the way.

SHIRLEEN ALLICOT: Right?

- It's just everything. Go there. Here's what's happening this morning. We've gotten the showers out of the way early in the morning. So now we're left with some sunshine between the clouds. And those temperatures will tick up. There's a lot less wind today. We're calm for the first couple of hours, then very light for the afternoon. That's going to immediately make things feel better. But something else happens as well. And we get to 66 degrees with a milder mix in the air.

So by the time we get the real warm air pushing through, it's suddenly summer tomorrow at about 85 degrees. An afternoon thunderstorm, evening thunderstorm, likely to move on through, cools it down after that. And we're right where we should be in the 60s for the time for the weekend, guys.

SHIRLEEN ALLICOT: All right. Thank you for that, Sam. Stay connected with us all day.

KEN ROSATO: Watch Eyewitness News and ABC News Live New York any time at our app for your TV. Search ABC 7 New York.

