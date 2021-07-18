15-year-old arrested in deadly livery cab shooting in NYC
Authorities say a 15-year-old male was the one who opened fire on a livery vehicle in the Bronx last Sunday, killing 16-year-old Ramon Gil-Medrano.
Authorities say a 15-year-old male was the one who opened fire on a livery vehicle in the Bronx last Sunday, killing 16-year-old Ramon Gil-Medrano.
Give your home a major upgrade with these incredible deals from Best Buy Canada.
NEW YORK – A pair of teens have been charged with the shooting of a 16-year-old Bronx boy whose slaying was part of shocking chain of revenge killings that shook the city, cops said Sunday. Mekhi Williams, 19, and an unnamed 15-year-old boy rode up on scooters and allegedly gunned down Ramon Gil-Medrano, shooting the teen once in the head and once in the torso as he sat in the back of a livery ...
The graves of indigenous children were found at Canadian residential school sites. The rest of the world should take note and reckon with their pasts.
A woman suffered a severe head injury after a subway robbery in Lower Manhattan.
OPEC+ reached a deal on oil production increases Sunday, following a protracted dispute between the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Why it matters: The increase in oil production, which is at the center of the agreement, comes at a pivotal point as global economies prepare to open up post-pandemic. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeEarlier this month, gasoline prices spiked, reaching their highest levels in over six years a
Nature is healing, people are driving and using rideshare services, but the effects of the pandemic still linger in the transportation industry.
A wall-size image at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum that shows Jewish prisoners marching. The Nazis killed prisoners during these marches. AP Photo/Tony GutierrezOver seventy-five years ago, the world started to see the horrors of Nazi concentration camps. Shot by photographers Lee Miller, George Rodger and others, and published in Time, the Daily Mirror and other outlets, these pictures showed gaunt figures greeting Allied soldiers, and corpses piled alongside concentration camp b
Turkey on Sunday slammed a ruling by a top European Union court allowing the banning of headscarves under certain conditions as a "clear violation of religious freedoms", adding the move would exacerbate prejudices against Muslim women in Europe. The Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice (CJEU) ruled on Thursday that companies in the bloc can ban employees from wearing a headscarf under certain conditions, if they need to do so to project an image of neutrality to customers. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement the ruling was a sign of rising Islamophobia at a time when it said Muslim women in Europe are being subjected to increasing discrimination for their religious beliefs.
A few downpours possible Monday with increasing chances Monday evening as a front moves into SE Texas.
Last week Jeff Bezos left his post as CEO of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), the company he built from a small online bookseller into what is on track to become the largest company in the world. It was with little fanfare that Andy Jassy took over as CEO on July 5, but he's now responsible for steering the tech giant into its next phase. Amazon is coming off of a record year with $386 billion in sales and more than $8 billion in profits.
Bianca Devins' family claim video of her having sex and also her murder were shared with the media.
A video of the incident shows an elderly Asian man, who appears to be screaming, being held to the ground by a hooded suspect in Oakland, California.
On Tuesday, July 13, the best of the pro baseball best will gather at Coors Field in Denver for the 91st annual Midsummer Classic MLB All-Star Game. Since those selected are at the tippy top of the MLB pyramid, they tend to be the biggest stars with the biggest paychecks anyway — and that’s nothing new.
Cavendish is currently level with Eddy Merckx on 34 Tour de France stage victories
Two firefighters are recovering after being injured while battling a fast-moving fire in New Jersey.
Two women were hurled towards the Sulak Canyon in Russia's Dagestan region after a cliffside swing's chain broke. They miraculously both survived.
On Saturday, three people were arrested in connection with a viral video that captured a child being hit and verbally […] The post Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.
Lorraine Graves, who is charged with accessory to murder, was featured in a "most wanted" post on Tulsa Police Department's Facebook page
It's unclear what started a violent confrontation between a group of girls at Shake Shack in Detroit but no charges were filed, according to Fox 2.