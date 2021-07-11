70-year-old woman randomly attacked, struck in head in NYC

Good Morning America

Eric Adams, the moderate Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, said Sunday that members of his party should see from his victory that "we can't be so idealistic that we're not realistic." "Cities are hurting all across America, and New York personifies that pain, the inequalities, the gun violence, the lack of really looking after everyday blue-collar workers, I like to say," Adams told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos. "So is it -- is it fair to call you an anti-woke Democrat?" Stephanopoulos asked.