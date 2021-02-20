Eyewitness recounts shots-fired incident in downtown Johnstown; one person in custody

Joshua Byers, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.

Feb. 20—One person is in custody after a shots-fired incident Friday morning at the intersection of Market and Main streets in downtown Johnstown.

Matthew Mikesic, 24, of Johnstown, reportedly pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired one shot after an exchange with another man, Johnstown police said.

"He then pointed the gun at the other individual before fleeing the scene," authorities said.

Officers were able to apprehend Mikesic on Walnut Street at Main Street. He is being charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, flight to avoid apprehension, recklessly endangering another person and discharging a firearm.

Eyewitness Tom Pikovsky, of Westmont, said he watched the incident occur and said Mikesic issued a warning to leave him alone before drawing his weapon.

As the scene played out, Pikovsky entered the nearby Subway restaurant and Mikesic followed him inside, where the two talked.

"I told him, 'Don't worry about those people, just go,' " Pikovsky said, adding that the incident didn't scare him.

An employee of Subway told The Tribune-Democrat that, during the conversation, she took a telephone and hid in the bathroom, where she called 911.

Pikovsky said, when officers arrived, he flagged them down and told them the man had left the restaurant on foot and had gone toward 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Napoleon Street.

