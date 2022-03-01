Eyewitness testifies about 2020 shooting

Mar. 1—LIMA — A jury trial got under way Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court for a Lima man that prosecutors say shot another man in the leg during an incident two years ago at Harry's Hideaway bar in Lima.

The victim in the case ignored a subpoena issued by prosecutors and failed to appear as requested to testify against his alleged attacker. A man who observed the shooting at close range, however, did take the witness stand.

Oliver Jackson, 50, was arrested following the leap-year shooting on Feb. 29, 2020, at the bar at 1452 N. Cable Road, Lima. Stephen Shawn Snyder, 39 at the time, was shot in the leg and was later taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident. He reportedly has since fled the area.

The state's first witness was Michael Nees, who testified he had been in a week-long dispute with Jackson since the prior weekend, when Jackson allegedly made sexual advances toward Nees' wife.

On the night of the shooting, Jackson was at Lombardo's Cafe on North Main Street in Lima, and Nees was at Harry's Hideaway when texting between the two began to get heated. As the argument escalated, Jackson said he was coming to Harry's to bring the dispute to a head, Nees testified.

"I thought he was coming to fight with me," he told jurors. "At the bar, he (Jackson) walked in, waved at me and walked back out. I followed him, along with Shawn (Snyder). He (Jackson) kept walking to his car, and Shawn and I kind of stopped. I figured he had a gun."

Nees said Jackson got into his car, backed it up and angled it slightly so the driver's side was facing the two men.

"At that point Shawn called him a bitch, and Oliver shot him," Nees said.

Jurors watched a surveillance video that seemed to verify Nees' testimony, with Snyder seen falling to the ground near a vehicle that was identified as Jackson's.

Nees said Snyder fled the scene before police arrived "because he had a warrant out" for his arrest.

Under cross-examination by defense attorney Thomas Lucente, Nees said he had known Jackson "from buying cocaine from him several years ago." Nees said he had since kicked his drug habit but then admitted doing "one line of coke in the restroom" at Harry's prior to the shooting incident.

"Did you think you were going to get shot?" Lucente asked Nees.

"Yes," the man replied. "This is super sad. These two (Jackson and Snyder) were my friends."

He said an apology from Jackson for making advances toward his wife "would have smoothed this all over."

Jackson was indicted by a grand jury on three counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies that each include specifications for the use of a firearm. He was also charged with a third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability.

On Feb. 25, 2021, Snyder filed a civil lawsuit against Jackson and Harry Harschied, the owner of Harry's Hideaway, seeking $25,000 in damages for "pain and suffering" and "permanent personal injuries" suffered as a result of the shooting.

Jackson's trial will resume Tuesday in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Reach J Swygart at 567-242-0464.