Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast

Lucid Motors is lopping thousands of dollars off the price of its most affordable electric sedans as it looks to boost demand after a disappointing year of sales. The rear-wheel drive version of the base model Lucid Air Pure will now start a $69,900, down from the previous price of $77,400. The more powerful Lucid Air Touring model -- which offers all-wheel drive performance and roughly 50% more horsepower -- will now start at $77,900, down from $85,900.