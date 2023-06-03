Coromandel train accident: ‘I survived but many died around me’

Three trains - one of which was stationary - were involved in the incident

The train collision in India's eastern Odisha (previously known as Orissa) state on Friday evening - the country's worst this century - involved two passenger trains and a freight train.

Officials said several carriages from the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed in Balasore district, hit a stationary goods train and several of its coaches ended up on the opposite track.

Another train - the Howrah Superfast Express travelling from Yesvantpur to Howrah - then hit the overturned carriages.

The BBC spoke to two local villagers, who witnessed the crash, and an injured train passenger who was travelling in the Coromandel Express.

This article contains details that some readers may find disturbing.

Girija Shankar Rath

The goods train was stationary on a different track. The Coromandel Express derailed and collided with the goods train.

There was chaos. The train coming from the other side was Shalimar Express. It hit [the Coromandel Express] from behind. Two of its coaches derailed. There was a loud sound. There was smoke all around.

It was chaotic and people were running in all directions. I was close to the tracks and decided to run to the spot. We started pulling out some of the trapped passengers. We managed to get some of the survivors out, and some bodies too.

There were so many injured, we did not know how to get them out. It became a bit easier after the rescue workers arrived. This work went on almost throughout the night. I am still in a daze.

Tutu Biswas

We heard a loud sound. When we came out of the house, we saw that this accident had happened outside. I saw the goods train had climbed over on another train.

When I reached the spot, I saw that many people injured, many people had died. A small child was crying whose parents had probably died. That child also died after a while.

Many people were asking for water here. I gave water to people as much as possible. People from our village came here and helped people as much as they could.

It was horrific.

Mukesh Pandey

I was in the train when we felt a slight jolt and the train derailed.

There was a thunderous sound and the train overturned. I was trapped and was rescued after half an hour by local people.

All our belongings were scattered outside. I couldn't find any of it. I came out and sat on the ground. Four passengers who were travelling from my village have survived, but a lot of people are injured or still missing.

A lot of people died in the coach I was travelling in. Those who were seriously injured were brought to the hospital.

Reporting by Subrat Kumar Pati in Balasore