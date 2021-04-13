Eyewitnesses testify during restaurant shooting trial

Apr. 13—A patron at a Yuba City restaurant where a shooting took place in November 2019 testified on Monday during the trial of a local man charged with attempted murder.

Victor Esquivel, 36, of Yuba City, is being tried for attempted murder and assault with a firearm. It is alleged that he shot Elias Garibay, of Yuba City, in the head inside a restaurant in the 100 block of Percy Avenue. Garibay was airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center where he underwent several surgeries.

Monday was the second day of witness testimony in the trial that began on Friday. Wade Boardman, a Yuba City man who was in the restaurant during the shooting, testified. Boardman said he has been a customer at the restaurant for 40 years and went to eat there the night of the shooting with his girlfriend.

During his testimony, photos from inside the restaurant and a floor plan were projected on a screen for Boardman and the jury. Boardman said he saw Garibay enter with other people and handed diapers to a woman who was in the restaurant who had a child with her. Garibay then faced the entrance of the restaurant and made a gesture that indicated calling someone toward him. Boardman interpreted the gesture as being something someone would do if they were ready to fight.

"Don't mess with her, mess with me," Boardman said of what he thought Garibay meant by the gesture.

Boardman said he was sitting facing the front entrance of the restaurant, where Garibay and "the shooter" stood.

"I have a full view," Boardman said.

Recalling the events, Boardman said he saw a man with a gun drawn who tried to fire it but it didn't go off. He then saw Garibay run toward him and passed him toward the back of the restaurant. The shooter followed and when he was next to the table Boardman was sitting at, the gun went off.

"I can still hear that gun go off," Boardman said.

Soon after, Boardman said he heard a second shot and the sound of Garibay crashing through a sliding glass door. He then saw the shooter leave the restaurant.

"I stayed right there the whole time," Boardman said.

Boardman testified that he got up and tried to get a response from Garibay but that he was unresponsive. During the prosecution's questioning, Boardman only mentioned "the shooter" and did not identify Esquivel.

Garibay's friend Juan Hernandez continued testimony from Friday on Monday. He was in the restaurant during the shooting and testified to seeing Esquivel standing over Garibay with a gun pointed at Garibay who was laying on the ground.

Defense attorney Jesse Santana pointed out that the statements Hernandez made to law enforcement soon after the shooting did not include details that he testified to in court on Friday and Monday.

Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich used his redirect time to establish that Hernandez had just experienced an emotional situation, which affected his recall of what happened.

"Scared, frightened, overwhelmed," Hernandez responded when asked about how the shooting made him feel. "Just a lot of adrenaline."

To address the differences in statements to law enforcement and testimony, Heimlich had Hernandez testify that officers did not ask him specific questions that he was asked on Friday and Monday in court.

Santana countered by getting Hernandez to say he volunteered some information to law enforcement without being asked.

The trial will resume today (Tuesday) in Sutter County Superior Court.