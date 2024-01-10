Eyota man admits to setting up camera to spy on minor

Jan. 9—EYOTA, Minn. — An Eyota man admitted he put a camera in a woman's Eyota home to record images and video of a juvenile there.

Justin William White, 42, pleaded guilty in Olmsted County District Court on Tuesday, Jan. 9, to one gross misdemeanor count of interfering with privacy at home using a hidden device.

According to the criminal complaint:

On May 17, 2022, deputies from the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office interviewed a girl under the age of 15 who said she found a black camera on a bookshelf in her room underneath two books.

The girl showed the camera to her mother. The juvenile's mother confronted White, who had been visiting the house over multiple days to borrow a car.

Detectives found videos and images on an SD card in the camera including of White setting up and leaving the camera.

Multiple videos and images had been recorded in the juvenile's bedroom and a bathroom in the home.

In interviews with detectives, White said he had bought the camera about a month prior and then placed it in the bathroom at the house and the juvenile's bedroom. White said he was hoping to get images of the juvenile on the camera, according to the complaint. White told a detective he believed he had about 15 videos.

White was arrested in September 2023. In his plea Tuesday, White admitted to putting the camera in the home. As part of the plea, a felony charge of interfering with the privacy of a minor was dismissed. White was fined $900 and given credit for time served and was ordered to have no contact with the juvenile and her mother.