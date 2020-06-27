Is EZCORP Inc (EZPW) A Good Stock To Buy?

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. In this article, we look at what those funds think of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) based on that data.

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds lately. EZPW was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 21 hedge funds in our database with EZPW holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that EZPW isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators.

Now we're going to check out the recent hedge fund action regarding EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW).

What have hedge funds been doing with EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -29% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 20 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in EZPW a year ago. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) was held by Lafitte Capital Management, which reported holding $22.5 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $12.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Archon Capital Management, Millennium Management, and Winton Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Lafitte Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW), around 51.57% of its 13F portfolio. Archon Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 2.47 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to EZPW.