EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 2, 2023

Operator: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the EZCORP First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this call may be recorded. I'd now like to turn the conference over to Jane Marine Young, Investor Relations with Freeport's Advisors. Please go ahead, Jane.

Jean Marie Young: Thank you, and good morning, everyone. During our prepared remarks, we will be referring to slides, which are available for viewing or download from our website at investors.ezcorp.com. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call as well as the presentation slides contain certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's expected operating and financial performance for future periods. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed due to a number of risks or other factors that are discussed in our annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

And as noted in our presentation materials and unless otherwise identified, results are presented on an adjusted basis to remove the effect of foreign currency fluctuations and other discrete items. Joining us on the call today are EZCORP's Chief Executive Officer, Lachie Given; and Tim Jugmans, Chief Financial Officer. Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Lachie Given. Lachie?

Lachlan Given: Thanks, Jean, and good morning, everyone. Our team continues to consistently execute on the three-year strategic plan put in place at the end of fiscal 2020. We began fiscal 2023 with an excellent first quarter. I want to thank our passionate, engaged and highly productive team members for their continued focus on operational excellence, which continues to drive our very strong financial results. Pawn loans outstanding, the key driver of our business, was $208.6 million at quarter-end, an 18% year-over-year increase and our highest ever result for Q1, and merchandise sales were up 14% to $161.9 million, a highest ever quarterly sales result. Beginning on Slide 3, we are a global leader in pawn broking and pre-owned and recycled retail.

Story continues

We operate 1,186 stores in the U.S. and Latin America with strategic investments in adjacent businesses, which expand our geographic footprint worldwide. Across our diverse store base, we offer two core products to our consumers. We make pawn loans and we sell second-hand goods. The macroeconomic environment continues to be a challenge for our customer base. Inflationary pressures and economic uncertainty drive increased demand for pawn loans. The demand for second-hand goods also increases as consumers increasingly seek value for money and environmentally responsible alternatives. Our goal is to provide the best, most convenient experience for our customers through continuous innovation, while positively impacting the environment and the communities in which we serve.

Moving on to Slide 4, we continue to embrace people, pawn and passion as our core operating team. We know that our engaged team drives our success, so we are committed to investing in recruitment, retention and incentivization. We strive to be the best option for our customers by providing outstanding customer service and attractive and well-positioned store footprint, a differentiated digital platform, a proprietary pod system and importantly, ample liquidity from our balance sheet to provide core loans across all of the regions in which we operate. Slide 5 shows our progression towards our three-year strategic goals. I believe we have the most passionate, productive and committed team in the industry and we continue to find new ways to motivate and retain them.

In the U.S., we implemented no-cost team member health insurance. And in Mexico, we reinstituted the employee savings program. This has been extremely well received by our operating teams. We are also committed to enhancing our customers' experience by growing and improving our points-based loyalty program. Turning to our key financial themes for Q4 on Slide 6. As mentioned, PLO, the most significant driver of revenue and earnings, was up 18% year-over-year, with an associated 21% increase in PSC. Total revenue for the quarter was $261.6 million, up 18%. EBITDA was $37.9 million for the quarter, up 22%. PLO on a same-store basis continues to remain strong above pre-COVID fiscal year 2019 levels, and same-store sales and merchandise sales gross profit are at record levels.

We have seen aged inventory increase in LatAm and are focused on better execution in that region to address this issue. The slight increase in cash on the balance sheet was a result of the net cash proceeds from the convertible debt refinancing, offset by an increase in earning assets, acquisitions of new stores, strategic investments and share repurchases. Slide 7, EBITDA margin was 13% for the last 12 months ending December 2022 versus 11% in the last 12 months ending December 2021, with the U.S. driving the growth. Recently, EBITDA margin has flattened due to inflationary pressure affecting the business. On Slide 8, we talk about strengthening our core with a primary focus on people and systems. We are focused on recruitment, retention, inclusion and incentivization to ensure that the team remain highly engaged.

Improving the bench strength of our field team continues to . In addition, we continue to invest in technology, and believe we are leading the industry in this area. All in-house applications have been transitioned from co-location data center to the cloud. Our technology and digital initiatives are improving our operational efficiency at the store level and the ease of use of our products and services for our customers. We have now deployed store network and system upgrades in 80% of our stores to improve the stability and support digital initiatives. With Max Pawn, our first venture into the luxury pawn broking business, we enhanced e-commerce capabilities by migrating to a secure, mobile-ready and user-friendly platform and have a full e-commerce offering been tested in that business.

On Slide 9, innovation and growth is the third pillar of our three-year strategy and we continue to execute our plan. Our EZ+ loyalty program has over 2.4 million customers enrolled versus over 1.9 million last quarter, showing an increase of 26%. We also collected $11.8 million in online payments this quarter, up $6.6 million from the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Adding points earned, balance and account QR to physical receipts and bonus points, campaigns increased visibility, enrollment and transactions. We received more than 15,000 Google reviews this quarter, averaging 4.9 stars in the U.S. and Latin America. Website visits for the main brands are up 35% over the previous quarter. And we believe we are attracting new customers by making shopping more convenient.

From an inorganic perspective, we acquired nine stores in the Houston area. We bought the country's leading luxury pawn store in Las Vegas and opened the second store there this week. Both of these acquisitions have started very well from an operating and financial perspective. We also invested an additional $15 million in preferred equity and $15 million in debt into Founders, which purchased additional ownership in SMG. This capital was used by SMG to complete the 100% acquisition of La Familia Paw, which operates 53 stores in Florida and Puerto Rico, where it is the market leader. In addition, we opened two de novo stores in Latin America. We continue to be disciplined in evaluating acquisition opportunities and the pipeline remains robust.

Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock.com

We increased our stake in CCV from 41.6% to 43.7% during the quarter, after receiving a cash dividend from CCV for $1.8 million, our net cash outlay was $300,000. Slide 10 outlines our ESG highlights for the fiscal first quarter. Our business, by its very nature, makes us a neighborhood recycler and a compelling component of the local circular economy. We are a significant recycler of second-hand goods to hundreds of local neighborhoods. We sold over $1.6 million pre-owned items in the quarter, including toxic consumer electronic items such as computers, TVs, phones as well as tools, musical instruments, household goods, and jewelry, saving them all from landfills. We use sound recycling and e-waste processing in the U.S. We do not use factories, distribution facilities or heavy trucking.

Importantly, we provide an essential, simple, regulated and transparent financial resource for those who are underserved by traditional sources. Diversity and inclusion are a significant focus, and we continue to have excellent engagement in both our Black Empowerment and women's empowerment affinity groups. In addition to the previously mentioned low-cost health insurance for the team members in the U.S., we have also implemented paid parental leave and enhanced voluntary paid time-off to support our team members at home and in the communities where they live. I would now like to turn over the call to Tim Jugmans, our CFO, to provide more details on our financial results. Tim?

Tim Jugmans: Thanks, Lachie. On Slide 11, we laid out the effects of the $230 million seven-year convertible debt refinancing on the near-term convertible notes, diluted shares outstanding and cash interest expense. We derisked the balance sheet and enhanced our low cash cost capital base so we can continue to grow. Slide 12 details our consolidated financial results for the first quarter. PLO ended the period at $208.6 million, up 18% on a year-over-year basis, which is the highest first quarter in EZCORP's history. PSC revenue was up 21% over last year, with growth driven by both increased same-store PLO growth and acquisitions. Merchandise sales was up 18% to $161.9 million, our highest quarterly sales results ever, but as expected, margins fell back to 36%, which is within our normal range.

Inventory turnover is stronger at 2.8x. It was another great quarter with consolidated EBITDA of $37.9 million, up 22%. Turning to our U.S. pawn operations on Slide 13. PLO rose 18% to the highest ever in the U.S. PSC was up 23% year-over-year, primarily driven by higher average PLO growth. On the retail side of the business, merchandise sales were up 16%, with merchandise sales gross profit up 2%, with an expected 500 basis points drop in sales margin. Store expenses increased by 13%, primarily due to labor in line with store activity and to a lesser extent, expenses related to our loyalty program and rent associated with lease renewals. U.S. pawn EBITDA for the quarter was $42 million, up 13% on the prior year. Slide 14 focuses on our Latin American pawn operations.

Segment PLO grew 17% for the first quarter or 15% on a same-store basis, where results in PSC up 15%. Merchandise sales were up 22%, 18% on a same-store basis. Merchandise sales gross profit was up 28% due to increased sales and margins up 200 basis points. Store expenses were up 20% and 18% on a same-store basis, mainly due to increased labor in line with store activity and to a lesser extent, expenses related to our loyalty program and rent associated with lease renewals. Inventory turnover remained strong at 3.3x. However, aged GM is up 2.9%, which has been driven mainly by the recent acquisitions. The team is focused on improving execution to bring this down. For the first quarter, Latin American pawn and EBITDA improved by $1.2 million.

With the successful placement of a $230 million seven-year convertible note, we have derisked the balance sheet and are in a stronger position to fund continued growth across our business. We repurchased $7 million of shares during the quarter and $1.9 million of shares in January 2023. We will continue to execute this program in an opportunistic and responsible way taking into consideration general market conditions, liquidity and capital needs and the availability of attractive alternative investment opportunities. Looking forward on a consolidated basis, we should see PLO levels continue to hit record on a seasonal basis. As we have suggested in prior quarters, we are likely to continue to see gross margin remain at the lower end of our range of 35% to 38% as we remain focused on strong inventory turns and limited aged general merchandise.

Also, as we have seen this quarter, store expenses increased and will do so on a sequential basis as inflationary pressures continue to affect the business. We also expect G&A expenses to increase sequentially for the same reason. We are excited to see our business continue to achieve earning results above what we had pre-COVID with a superior operating model. I will now turn it over to Lachie for a few closing comments.

Lachlan Given: Thanks, Tim. In closing, I want to thank our EZCORP team for another outstanding quarter. We are consistently delivering strong operating and financial results for our stakeholders and driving additional inorganic growth through de novo store build-outs, disciplined acquisitions and investments. We strengthened our already robust balance sheet during the quarter and returned capital to shareholders. We are committed to improving the experience for our employees and our customers in an environmentally responsible way. We are excited to continue to execute on our three-year plan in what is a supported macroeconomic environment for our business, and drive enhanced value for all of our shareholders. And with that, we will open the call for questions. Operator?

See also 10 Dumbest Companies to Invest In and Top 25 Agrochemical Companies in the World.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.