Ezekiel Elliott being sued for alleged dog attack again, now for more than $1 million

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is facing a more than $1 million lawsuit from a neighbor who said she was attacked by his dog, TMZ reported Friday.

Elliott’s rottweiler got off his property near Frisco and attacked his neighbor, Jennifer Gampper, on May 20, according to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ.

According to TMZ, Gampper said the rottweiler got out while a landscaping company was doing yard work. The entertainment news outlet said Gampper is also suing the landscaping company, Perfect Synthetic Grass.

The suit says she suffered “severe and permanent injuries.”

Police issued Elliott citations over three of his dogs escaping during the incident, and a court required that the dog that bit Gampper be removed from the city, TMZ reported.

Elliott’s attorney, Frank Salzano, has said Elliott will fight the suit.

“Mr. Elliott and his representatives are aware of the lawsuit filed on July 30, which stems from a previously reported incident from May 21 of this year,” Salzano told TMZ. “As Mr. Elliott expressed at that time, he was — and remains concerned — for the party involved.”

“However, as in most disputes, there are extenuating circumstances to this matter which will impact the legal proceedings which we are not at liberty to disclose,” Salzano said. “As such, we have no further comment at this time.”

It’s not the first lawsuit filed against the Dallas Cowboys running back, nor is it the first alleging his dogs attacked someone near his home.

A lawsuit filed against Elliott in June 2020 claimed his rottweiler attacked a pool cleaner and bit her arm, and then his two bulldogs attacked the pool cleaner, biting her legs.

The woman who filed the first lawsuit asked for at least $200,000, but no more than $1 million to cover medical expenses, according to the lawsuit.

Elliott, after the first lawsuit was filed, responded to tweets about the suit and the attack alleged within that it was, “Sad that people would rather sue and try to take someone’s money than respectfully go earn their money. People are a joke. Mam you are sad.”

Court records show that case has been closed, but further information wasn’t immediately available.

Another lawsuit filed in 2019 filed by Ronnie Hill claimed Elliott ran a red light and sideswiped Hill’s BMW 750, causing “severe and permanent” injury to Hill and causing $33,000 in damages to the car.

The lawsuit also claimed the Dallas Cowboys and Frisco police conspired to cover up the severity of the accident.

Elliott admitted to police that he “accidentally ran a red light.”

The city of Frisco released a statement denying the allegations of a cover-up and saying Frisco police responded and investigated the accident according to department policies and procedures.

“This allegation is false,” the release said. “Both parties to the crash were offered medical attention and both refused. Emergency medical services were not requested by either party. Neither party was treated or transported.”

This story contain information from the Star-Telegram’s archives.