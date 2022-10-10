Ezekiel Elliott has expletive for alleged Dallas Cowboys dilemma: Dak Prescott is QB1

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott may or may not be back in the lineup for Sunday’s night’s NFC East showdown against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (5-0).

What is certain Cowboys (4-1), who have won four straight games with backup Cooper Rush at the helm to stay in the thick in division title chase, is that there is no quarterback controversy in Dallas.

And the players are tired of fans, media and pundits trying create one.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott dropped an expletive amid the post-game euphoria following Sunday 22-10 victory against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams when asked about the possibility of growing controversy of Rush keeping the job over Prescott that has become a popular talking point on social media, radio and television talk shows.

“We’re the Cowboys. People always have something to say about us,” Elliott said. who then used an expletive to stress his displeasure.

He continued: “All we care about is what’s in this locker room, what’s in this building.”

The Cowboys love what Rush has done, leading the Cowboys to four straight wins and become the first quarterback in Cowboys history and the 14th quarterback in NFL history to win his first five career starts.

But Prescott’s job as the team’s starter was never in question inside the Cowboys locker room.

The Cowboys know that they need Prescott on the field for the offense run at optimum efficiency and for the team to have any hopes of reaching it’s ultimate goal of reaching the Super Bowl for the first time since their last title in 1995.

Owner Jerry Jones once suggested that he was hoping the team had dilemma at quarterback once Prescott got healthy if Rush continued to win, fanning the flames of a quarterback controversy.

Now, he says there is no decision. He is just happy the team is winning, making the question a talking point.

“Dak is the No. 1 quarterback, Dak is our guy,” Jones said. “But isn’t it great that somebody came in and played well enough so that we can ask that question? That’s my point.”

The real question is when will Prescott be healthy enough to play after missing the last four games with a surgically-repaired fractured right thumb.

Jones said Prescott has made tremendous progress and is expected to start throwing a lot for the first time this week.

But he doesn’t know if he will be ready for the Eagles game.

“Dak is going to get better this week,” Jones said. “I have no idea whether he’ll line up against Philadelphia, but he’ll get better. And what’s inspirational here is that we’ve got a lot of good players here that didn’t play today that we’ve got help on the way with. Cooper Rush and the Dak Prescott syndrome, so to speak, is a fingerprint of this team.”

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott will start throwing on Monday and that status for the week will likely be determined after a doctor’s appointment on Tuesday. But he reiterated that he would like to have Prescott to have a full week of practice before returning to the field.

“That’s what I’d like to see and I think it’s a practical approach,” McCarthy said. “You look at his particular injury and it’s to his strong hand and so forth. The biggest thing for Dak is just to make sure the ball is coming off his hand the way he’s accustomed to coming off his hand. So he’ll continue to work that way starting Monday.”

As for Rush, who beat the Rams on Sunday after completing just 10 of 16 passes for 102 yards and no touchdowns, he’s is approaching it the same as it’s been. The best thing Rush has done is play efficiently and turnover free.

And until he is told differently, Rush said he preparing to start against the Eagles.

“I think it’s kind of business as usual,” Rush said. “How it’s been so. I don’t have any updates. I don’t think we have updates so. Just the usual week.”