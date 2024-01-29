Ezekiel Harry: toddler and sibling were treated like prisoners, abused, court records show

An east Houma residence intended as a refuge for abused families was instead a place of torment for four siblings, including a now-dead 2-year-old.

The toddler, Ezekiel Harry, was beaten to death and his body was discarded in a trash can a block from the Houma Police Department on July 12, 2022. His death sparked outrage and sorrow through the parish and beyond. A vigil was held on the courthouse steps, July 15, 2022, and bikers from around the country led a funeral procession for the toddler, July 24, 2022.

Ezekiel's mother, Maya Gwenlyn Jones, and her boyfriend, Jermaine Michael Robinson, face first-degree murder charges, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty.

Ezekiel and his siblings were routinely "whipped," and locked in a room for simple potty mishaps, court documents show.

"The children gave interviews to detectives, then to the children's advocacy center, where there were clear signs of mistreatment alluded to in the interviews," District Court Judge Jason Dagate said, court records show. "The kids described having to use the restroom in a bucket and could not leave the room at times and it was apparent, despite their young ages, in their words they were whooped for using the restroom on themselves and that the kids were also scared that Jermaine or Ms. Jones would find out that they were talking in the interviews. In addition, the CAC interviews describe the sounds of arguments and noises coming from the room of Ms. Jones and Robinson."

Ezekiel Harry.

Prosecutors allege that Jones beat Ezekiel, and the boy's 8-year-old sister as well. The detective's report also states that Robinson beat the children as well. He currently has a trial date set for Aug. 19.

Jones's Defense Attorney Paul F. Vernon attempted to suppress the medical records of Ezekiel and the other children, as well as the evidence collected from the Haven from being allowed into evidence because he said the search warrants lacked probable cause, were too broad and infringed on Jones's and her children's right to privacy. He also tried to show some of the warrants were written in bad faith and likened the warrants to a dragnet.

"You wrote in your application that... based on information obtained in this investigation from the CAC interviews with Jones's other kids... it is believe that the abuse didn't start with Ezekiel, who was said to have been beaten to death based on information from the coroner's office," he said. "What's said in the CAC interviews relates specifically to limited claims by the children of abuse by Mr. Robinson towards one of the other children, towards the deceased child and towards Ms. Jones. That doesn't justify a search for all of the medical records for the entire lives of all of the children."

The Haven is a domestic violence shelter for battered women and their children. The nonprofit provided the home, 145 Cadiere St., which Jones and the children were staying in.

Dagate denied the evidence being suppressed. He said that based on the evidence Detective Lawrence Arceneaux had gathered up to that point, it would have been wrong for him not to check the children's medical records.

2-year-old Ezekiel Harry at play in school. Harry's body was found July 12 in a trash can on Daspit Street in Houma.

"If there was such a thing as malpractice for a police officer, it seems it would be malpractice for an officer not to request a warrant to search medical records for children after learning that a 2-year-old was said to have been beaten to death and that the other children gave testimony," Dagate said, court records show.

Arceneaux began seeking these documents shortly after he saw the injuries on Ezekiel's body and the Coroner's Office found multiple head injuries to be the cause of death. The effects of witnessing the 2-year-old's body in the duffle bag have remained with him to this day, as both Dagate and Prosecutor Jason Lyons remarked on his body language four days after his testimony.

Shortly after learning the family was staying in a house owned by the Haven, the detective requested search warrants for evidence from them, and for the medical records of each of the children. These warrants were approved by Judge Timothy Ellender. Arceneaux found evidence that both Jones and Robinson were abusing the children. He also found evidence that Robinson abused Jones.

Other evidence obtained by the Houma Police Department included video footage of the day before Ezekiel's body was discovered. Police allege it shows Jones walking around with her other children and an empty baby carriage. The video footage of the siblings' statements adds context to the event.

Houma Police Department revealed this image of Maya Jones, and Jermaine Robinson. Officials say Ezekiel Harry's dead body is in the bag.

"It's also apparent when one watches the videos that the kids describe Ms. Jones and the kids walking to the bayou to have a picnic, and Ms. Jones was carrying a car seat covered with a blanket, that she led the other children to believe that Ezekiel was sleeping when some sort of staged kidnapping of Ezekiel took place," Dagate said, court records show. "The kids describe a man driving in a truck with a robber mask on. I mention that because one can only imagine the mental trauma experienced by those brothers and sisters."

Jones called the police and reported that Ezekiel was abducted. That was later proven to be false when further footage was obtained that showed her and Robinson carrying the duffle bag for hours before discarding it in a garbage can.

The arguments the children said they heard were also reported by neighbors. Though police were notified of the disturbances, they were limited in how they could respond. State Sen. Mike Fesi wrote a bill that was passed into law last year titled "Ezekiel's Law." The law further opens communications for the Department of Children and Human Services and other child welfare entities. He said he hoped these changes would aid in preventing anything similar from happening in the future.

