Ezekiel Kelly, man accused of spree shooting, indicted for alleged Southaven carjacking

The man facing charges in Shelby County in connection to an early September shooting spree has been indicted in Southaven, where he is accused of stealing a car prior to his arrest.

Ezekiel Kelly, the man officials say carried out the spree that left three dead and multiple people injured in September, now faces three charges just south of the Tennessee border. He was indicted November 9 for receiving stolen property, armed carjacking and possessing a firearm as a felon according to a tweet from the Southaven, Mississippi, Police Department.

Kelly is accused of killing Dewayne Tunstall, a Memphis resident, Allison Parker, a nurse in West Memphis, Arkansas, and Richard Clark, a 62-year-old who police say was shot as he sat in his car outside a gas station. All three are charges he is currently facing in Shelby County.

On Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, The Southaven Police Department presented Ezekiel Kelly to the DeSoto Grand Jury for indictment.



A true bill was returned for the following charges:

-Receiving Stolen Property

-Armed Carjacking

-Felon in Possession of a Firearm pic.twitter.com/F1PX8rXDmN — Southaven Police Department (@PoliceSouthaven) November 15, 2022

During a county-wide manhunt for Kelly, police said he drove multiple cars, including one that was stolen in Memphis and then another in Southaven around 9 p.m., moments before police said a high-speed chase took place and a half hour before he was arrested in Whitehaven.

He was indicted on 26 charges stemming from the alleged spree in late September and will face a grand jury in a first-degree murder case where he is accused of killing Tunstall.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Man accused of spree shooting indicted in alleged Southaven carjacking