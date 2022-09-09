Ezekiel Kelly, teen linked to four deaths during shooting spree, ordered held without bond

The man arrested in connection with multiple shootings that took place throughout Memphis, along with a carjacking in Mississippi, was ordered Friday held without bond.

Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 24-year-old DeWayne Amir Tunstall. Police said he also shot people, killing four and leaving one in critical condition.

Although currently he is charged with a single count of first-degree murder — which carries possible sentences like life without the possibility of parole, life with the possibility of parole and the death penalty — additional charges could come as early as Friday.

Standing before Judge Karen Massey, Kelly kept his head down and spoke softly, a sharp contrast to his demeanor while streaming on Facebook Live during the shootings. When he was arrested Wednesday night, he was held without bond and Massey did not walk back that decision Friday.

Police say Kelly began his shooting spree in the early hours Wednesday morning, where he is accused of shooting and killing Dewayne Tunstall at 12:56 a.m. in Berclair. The next shooting would be at 4:38 p.m. in South Memphis that would also result in a death, which was followed two minutes later with another shooting that would result in an injury.

By 5:59 p.m., another shooting in Nutbush would result in an injury, with the Memphis Police Department being made aware that Kelly was streaming on Facebook Live and threatening to hurt citizens thirteen minutes later.

Map: Daylong Memphis shooting spree left 4 dead, spanned several miles, crossed state line

This would prompt a 7 p.m. citywide lockdown advisory that remained in effect until Kelly was arrested around 9:30 p.m..

In that two and a half hour window, Kelly shot someone while carjacking them in Midtown. The victim did not survive. He would proceed to shoot and injure another person in Midtown before killing another person in Westwood and then carjacking someone in Southaven at 8:56 p.m..

A high-speed chase ensued the carjacking in Southaven that ultimately led to Kelly's capture.

Kelly had been out of prison for just under five months at the time of his arrest Wednesday. He was previously charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He ended up entering a guilty plea for the lesser charge of aggravated assault and was sentenced to three years in April 2021. He served about eleven months of that sentence.

Kelly was appointed a public defender Friday, although the court will reassess any conflicts when further charges are levied. His next court appearance will be September 13.

'No way for us to live': Memphis mayor again calls justice system a 'revolving door'

Posting to Facebook

In the hours leading up to what police described as a shooting spree that locked down a city of 600,000, Kelly posted repeatedly to Facebook. Police confirmed Kelly posted under the name "Zeek Huncho."

Kelly reposted several comments mid-afternoon on Wednesday:

From September 2019: "When its ya time no human can't stop that."

From Sept. 29, 2019: "My home boys turning into bitches my homegirls should carry my casket."

From Sept. 30, 2019: "Death come unexpected you can't choose a date."

From January 2020: "I might pray go commit a sin and then go pray again!!"

Police said Kelly also posted a video of at one shooting Wednesday, in which is face can be seen clearly.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis spree shooter Ezekiel Kelly ordered to be held without bond