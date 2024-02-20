EZG Manufacturing expanding, investing $475K in renovations to Malta business

MALTA –– EZG Manufacturing has announced an investment of more than $475,000 to renovate two buildings at Malta Industrial Park. The expansion will create 36 new jobs in Morgan County.

EZG is an equipment manufacturer for the masonry, fencing, hardscape, precast and refractory industries and done contract manufacturing. EZG has been in business since 1998 and located in the Malta Industrial Park in 2007. The company currently has 150 employees.

“Our company has been on a steady growth trajectory over the last several years with plans for future growth. We have found building space to be a limiting factor,” said EZG Plant Manager Jamie Lang. “The addition of warehouse space to our facility allows us to increase our production capacity and continue our growth in Morgan County.”

The renovation of two empty buildings in the Malta Industrial Complex will allow the company to relocate stored goods and increase its manufacturing space.

“EZG Manufacturing is a major manufacturing company experiencing tremendous growth in Malta,” said Shannon Wells, executive director of Morgan County Development. “The support provided to them from OhioSE and JobsOhio will make a tremendous economic impact for many years to come. Morgan County is fortunate to have EZG Manufacturing in our community. We are proud of the work they are doing and appreciate the job opportunities they are providing.”

JobsOhio supported the project with a $200,000 JobsOhio Revitalization Grant toward construction and OhioSE assisted with the grant process.

“JobsOhio and OhioSE are pleased to be able to aid EZG Manufacturing in expanding their operations in Morgan County,” said OhioSE Vice President Katy Farber. “We appreciate the company’s confidence in Southeast Ohio and our talented workforce.”

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: EZG Manufacturing expanding in Malta