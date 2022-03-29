Ezra Miller Was Arrested For Allegedly Harassing People At A Karaoke Bar In Hawaii

Fantastic Beasts actor Ezra Miller was arrested early Monday following an incident at a karaoke bar in Hilo, Hawaii, where they allegedly swore at patrons, disrupted a woman's karaoke set, and lunged at a man playing darts.

On Sunday night, South Hilo police officers responded to a report of a disorderly patron at a bar. Authorities later determined that Miller "became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke," the Hawaii Police Department said in a statement.

The actor, who stars in the upcoming DC movie The Flash and the latest installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, began yelling obscenities, and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman mid-song and also lunged at a 32-year-old man playing a game of darts, police said.

Miller, who uses "they"/"them" pronouns, was repeatedly asked to calm down by the bar's owner, which appeared to do little to de-escalate the situation. Police arrived at the location at around 11:30 p.m. local time on Sunday and arrested Miller, charging them with disorderly conduct and harassment. They were released from police custody after posting bail of $500.

This isn't the first time Miller has been accused of violent behavior at a bar. In 2020, a viral video appeared to show the 29-year-old choking a woman and throwing her to the ground at a bar in Reykjavík, Iceland. The incident occurred after Miller reportedly lost their temper when a group of "quite pushy" teen fans approached them, Variety reported at the time.

In the footage posted online, Miller can be overheard asking the unidentified woman, "Did you wanna fight?" before grabbing her by the throat and wrestling her to the ground. Miller was escorted out of the building by staff, but police were not called.

Representatives for Miller and Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

