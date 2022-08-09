Ezra Miller Arrested On Burglary Charge in Vermont

Ezra Miller is facing a felony burglary charge after allegedly stealing multiple bottles of alcohol from a home in Vermont earlier this year.

A homeowner in Stamford filed a report with police on May 10 stating their home had been burglarized, according to authorities.

“The initial findings indicated that several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present,” Vermont State Police said in a press release issued yesterday. “As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge Ezra M. Miller with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling.”

While the incident occurred in May, Miller was only located and served with a citation just before midnight on Sunday. They were ordered to appear for their arraignment on September 26 at the Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division.

The alleged burglary is the latest in a series of controversies for the troubled star whose movie The Flash is due for release next year. In June, the parents of activist Tokata Iron Eyes accused Miller of using drugs, violence, and intimidation to exert a cult-like influence over their daughter, and petitioned a tribal court to issue an order of protection against the Justice League actor. Iron Eyes later denied the accusations in a post to social media.

In March, Miller was arrested by police in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment. They allegedly objected to patrons singing karaoke and later lunged at another man playing darts, although Miller claimed they were the victim of two assaults, including one by a man Miller called a “Nazi.” They offered to show the police a video they filmed of the alleged incidents.

“I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art,” Miller was observed saying in the bodycam footage.

Miller grew increasingly agitated during the arrest, claiming a violation by police of their “Ninth Amendment rights” to “not be unlawfully persecuted for a crime of no designation.” They became highly agitated during a body search when a male police officer allegedly touched the non-binary actor’s penis.

“Hey, you just touched my penis. Please don’t do that,” Miller said, adding “I’m transgender, non-binary, and I don’t want to be searched by a man!”

If convicted of the burglary charge, Miller faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of not more than $1,000 depending upon the severity of the alleged crime.

