Ezra Miller breaks silence on criminal allegations: 'I am suffering complex mental health issues'

The Flash star Ezra Miller is getting help after facing one criminal allegation after another.

The actor broke their silence on their string of legal problems in a new statement to Variety after being arrested multiple times this year and accused of assault and abuse.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

Miller has faced charges several times in recent months: First for disorderly conduct in a bar, second for assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman, and third for felony burglary after allegedly stealing alcohol from a Vermont home. Additionally, Miller has been accused of grooming.

The allegations have called into question how Warner Bros. will handle the release of The Flash, a tentpole superhero movie starring Miller that's scheduled for release next year. A recent report in The Hollywood Reporter said the studio was considering three options: Releasing the movie as planned, but only after Miller seeks help and explains their behavior; releasing the movie with Miller not playing a prominent role in the marketing; and scrapping the movie entirely.

Based on Miller's apology, it would appear the studio has picked the first option, and for now, the film remains on track for its June 2023 release.

